Vertex Flooring is Rolling-Out with Its Engineered Hardwood Flooring Line to Contemporary Homes and Design Projects

Vertex Flooring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Engineered wood flooring installation Waterproof engineered hardwood Affordable engineered wood flooring

Vertex Flooring launches its engineered hardwood flooring line for modern homes and design projects, offering durable style and easy installation.

HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Flooring is a reputable flooring manufacturer along with more than 20 years of experience. The company is now proud to announce the introduction of its high-quality Engineered Hardwood Flooring line. Specifically understanding the modern requirements of homeowners and designers, this collection combines the natural beauty of the hardwood with higher stability.Enhancement of High-performance Engineered Floors in InteriorsThe new engineered hardwood flooring range is designed to provide the most durable functionality, classic design, and changes in humidity and temperature conditions. The multi-layer engineered flooring solutions are of high structural stability. However, they can be applied in very many interior applications.The collection has features like luxurious multi-width planks and modern design patterns, which are ideal in contemporary, transitional, and classic design styles. Each plank emphasises the authentic wood nature, such as natural grains, knots, and tone differences and is finished with durable UV colours.The in-house manufacturing facilities of Vertex Flooring guarantee accuracy, uniformity, and quality of all the engineered planks.Important Aspects of the Engineered Hardwood Flooring Collection• Strong Multi-Layer Construction: Multi-layer engineered flooring systems have a huge impact on warping, expansion or contraction, and this results in creating long-lasting, high-performance engineered floors.• Simple to Install: Engineered wood flooring with a glue-down installation option is designed to be installed with a better experience that is cleaner and more stable.• Water-Resistant: Some lines come in the form of waterproof engineered hardwood that is suitable in areas that are prone to moisture.• Quality European Artistry: UV-cured finishes improve the scratch and wear resistance and provide the beauty of natural oak.• Flexible Room Usages: Suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, corridors, basements, condos, and apartments and other areas where radiant heat can be applied.• Affordable: Provides affordable engineered wood flooring at high quality and style.• Design Flexibility: It comes in plank, herringbone, chevron and even in a marquetry-based pattern.Designed in Modern Design, Quality and ReliabilityThe Engineered Hardwood Flooring line of Vertex Flooring is constructed to address the needs of contemporary homes and commercial settings. Each plank undergoes high-quality manufacturing and finishing to provide customers with long-lasting and aesthetically rich flooring. No matter the size of the project, a single room update, or a complete project, Vertex Flooring offers manufacturer-direct pricing, quicker availability, and adaptable services. The brand is a reliable source of homeowners, builders, architects, and designers who need the best engineered solutions.Why Choose Vertex Flooring?• Quality and prices that are direct-manufactured• Large stock of engineered, solid, and custom flooring• 20+ years of established experience• Large inventory ready for pick-up or delivery• Retail and wholesale supplyWith decades of industry leadership, Vertex Flooring is still improving the interiors by introducing Engineered Hardwood Flooring solutions. The solutions are not only elegant but also durable and long-term in their performance.About Vertex FlooringVertex Flooring is a manufacturer of solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, SPC vinyl flooring and bespoke flooring designs based in Holliston, Massachusetts. Having clients at retail and wholesale, the company offers high-quality flooring solutions on any project, regardless of its size.Contact InformationEsatEmail: sales@vertexflooring.usWebsite: https://vertexflooring.us/ Phone: (201)-559-0530

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.