CoPro Record Company Presents A Gift of Love: A Live Christmas Musical Luncheon Theater Experience in Atlanta

A Gift Of Love

An original production by acclaimed composer James V. Cockerham brings the story of Mary and Joseph to life on December 13, 2025.

As I studied the Bible, music began to flow—rhythms, tempos, and melodies without limitation to a single genre. Over time, I realized they were part of a larger gift God was revealing to me.” — James V. Cockerham

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoPro Record Company proudly presents A Gift of Love, an original live Christmas musical luncheon theater experience created and produced by acclaimed composer James V. Cockerham. The production will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM at the Loudermilk Conference Center, located at 40 Courtland Street NE in downtown Atlanta. Written by Cockerham and directed by David Vaughn, *A Gift of Love* retells the timeless story of Mary and Joseph preparing for the coming of Christ through original compositions, theatrical performance, and moving storytelling. Each ticket includes a full holiday luncheon, offering audiences an immersive and uplifting seasonal celebration.

Cockerham shares that 'A Gift of Love' was born in 2008 during a period of deep spiritual study and artistic reflection. As he read Scripture and listened inwardly, the music emerged—rhythms, tempos, and melodies arriving freely across genres. What took shape was an oratorio-style stage production rooted in Biblical text yet illuminated with contemporary understanding and lived experiences. The work premiered in 2009 at Atlanta’s historic Rialto Theater, featuring legendary artist Ruby Dee alongside notable performers including Q, PJ Morton, and Chantae Cann.

More than fifteen years later, 'A Gift of Love' returns in a revised form with refined scenes, new music, and a refreshed cast. Though enriched and expanded, its heart remains unchanged—a nativity story unfolding before the birth of Christ, inviting audiences to witness Mary and Joseph preparing for the Savior’s arrival. Cockerham hopes all who attend will be blessed by the gift he has been called to share.

