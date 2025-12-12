IHRA Announces Acquisition of F1 Powerboat Racing, Marking a Major Expansion of Its Global Motorsports Portfolio

IHRA will integrate its safety, broadcast, marketing, and event operations infrastructure to support a seamless 2026 season transition.

FAIRFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IHRA Announces Acquisition of F1 Powerboat Racing , Marking a Major Expansion of Its Global Motorsports PortfolioFairfield, Ohio — The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) announced today that it has officially acquired the F1 Powerboat Racing, one of the world’s premier tunnel-boat racing series. This strategic acquisition strengthens IHRA’s rapidly growing footprint in water-based motorsports and continues the organization’s mission to unify, modernize, and elevate competitive racing across all disciplines.A Unified Vision for Powerboat RacingWith the acquisition, F1 Powerboat Racing will now operate under the IHRA Powerboating umbrella, joining a family of series focused on racer-first principles, enhanced safety standards, and elevated fan experiences. IHRA will integrate its safety, broadcast, marketing, and event operations infrastructure to support a seamless 2026 season transition. Also, IHRA will be putting up an unprecedented $500,000 for prize purse and racer support.Darryl Cuttell,CEO of IHRA, stated:“Bringing this series under the IHRA umbrella accelerates our vision of unifying powerboat racing and delivering a world-class experience for racers, teams, and fans. This acquisition is not just about growth—it’s about strengthening the future of the sport through stability, professionalism, and opportunity.”Leah Martin, President of IHRA, added:“This is another major step in aligning the sport, improving racer pathways, and presenting a clear, coordinated national framework for powerboat competition. F1 Powerboat Racing has a strong legacy, and we are excited to honor that history while bringing new innovation, expanded media coverage, and unprecedented support for the athletes.”Tim Seebold, Legendary Champion and Leader in F1 Powerboat Racing, commented:“IHRA’s commitment to supporting racers at every level—rookie to championship contender—is exactly what our sport needs. Their racer-first approach, operational strength, and long-term vision give F1 Powerboat competitors a clearer, stronger, and more stable future. I’m proud to join the IHRA Powerboating Team and look forward to helping build an environment where our racers can succeed and the sport can grow.”What the Acquisition MeansUnder IHRA leadership, F1 Powerboat Racing will benefit from:- Centralized rules, safety oversight, and compliance management- Expanded broadcast coverage through IHRA’s multi-year partnership with SPEED SPORT 1- Unified scheduling across offshore, drag boat, and F1 categories- Increased sponsorship opportunities driven by IHRA’s national commercial infrastructure- Enhanced racer support and event operations- Strengthened leadership with the addition of Tim Seebold to the IHRA Powerboating TeamIHRA will release detailed information regarding the 2026 IHRA F1 Powerboat Racing schedule, technical framework, and team resources in the coming weeks.The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is a global motorsports sanctioning body dedicated to racer-first competition, fan engagement, and the advancement of motorsports across multiple disciplines—including drag racing, stock car racing, offshore powerboating, drag boat racing, snowmobile competition, and more. IHRA is committed to innovation, safety, and the long-term sustainability of competitive racing.

IHRA Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Action-Packed 2026 Season

