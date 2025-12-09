Wilsonville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing and Transporting Child Sexual Abuse Material

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Wilsonville, Oregon, man was sentenced to federal prison today after a federal jury in Portland found him guilty of transporting and possessing photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Joshan Rohani, 41, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and testimony at trial, between July and December 2021, Rohani participated in at least 34 chatrooms, some of which were focused on sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the sexual exploitation of children, on the New Zealand-based cloud storage and file hosting service Mega. Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents discovered that Rohani had multiple accounts that had been suspended by Mega due to suspected CSAM.

On May 24, 2022, HSI agents executed a search warrant at Rohani’s residence. Investigators found CSAM on several of the devices seized from Rohani’s residence.

On October 16, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a six-count indictment charging Rohani with distributing, transporting, accessing with intent to view, and possessing child pornography.

Following a five-day jury trial from December 2 to December 6, 2024, Rohani was convicted of transporting, accessing with intent to view, and possessing child pornography.

“Protecting our children remains our highest priority in the District of Oregon,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford. “Today’s sentence marks an important step to hold this defendant accountable and seek a measure of justice for the victims. Our efforts to combat child exploitation within our community will continue.”

“Securing this lengthy sentence for transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material is a direct result of the incredible partnership between HSI and the District of Oregon to seek justice for the innocent,” said HSI Seattle acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “The outstanding outcome of HSI’s investigation reaffirms our commitment to protecting children and holding offenders accountable.”

This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs. It was prosecuted by Gary Y. Sussman and Mira Chernick, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.