Reeling in Results: Travel Advisor Experiences Cabo Sportfishing Firsthand with Top Anglers Sportfishing

Our BIG Catch-Striped Marlin

When my husband and I had the opportunity to visit Cabo San Lucas for the first time, we discovered a destination that captured our hearts in a whole new way.

A few hours into our trip, we hooked into something big. Really big. With the guidance of our experienced crew, I took the rod first, and the fight was on.” — Kathleen Weldon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters Cabo recently hosted travel advisor Kathleen Weldon of Travelmation through its complimentary familiarization (FAM) charter program for travel professionals, offering a firsthand look into why Cabo San Lucas is considered one of the world’s premier sportfishing destinations.During her visit with her husband, Weldon participated in a private Cabo sportfishing charter operated by Top Anglers Sportfishing, a company with more than three decades of experience providing offshore fishing excursions for visitors to Baja California Sur.“Within hours of departure, our crew connected us with a powerful striped marlin and guided us through the entire fight,” said Weldon. “The crew coached us through every step, from handling the rod to safely releasing the fish. Watching a marlin launch from the ocean just feet from the boat is something I’ll never forget.”The catch measured approximately 106 inches, marking Weldon’s first marlin and highlighting the productivity of Cabo’s fishing waters, widely regarded as among the best billfish fisheries in the world.According to Managing Partner Jason Bailey, Top Anglers Sportfishing’s advisor program is designed to equip travel professionals with firsthand experience so they can confidently recommend Cabo fishing charters to clients.“Roughly half of our guests each year are first-time anglers,” said Bailey. “Many of our charters are families, couples, or groups with no prior sportfishing experience. Our crews are trained to guide guests of all skill levels to ensure each trip is safe, comfortable, and memorable.”The charter departed from the Cabo San Lucas Marina before sunrise, passing iconic landmarks such as El Arco at Land’s End prior to heading offshore. Guests are able to select food and beverage options in advance, with catering provided onboard, allowing charters to serve as both fishing excursions and personalized ocean experiences.Victor Vargas, founder of Top Anglers Sportfishing, stated the company’s mission centers on hospitality as much as performance.“We believe every guest should be treated like family,” said Vargas. “Whether clients are chasing a trophy marlin or simply enjoying their first day on the water in Cabo San Lucas, our goal is to deliver an experience they remember forever.”Beyond the fishing, Weldon noted the destination’s appeal for travelers seeking both adventure and luxury.“Cabo offers a rare blend of outdoor excitement and world-class hospitality,” Weldon added. “Visitors can spend the morning fishing offshore and the afternoon enjoying fine dining and oceanfront resorts. It’s an ideal destination for a wide range of travelers.”Upon returning to Atlanta, Weldon said the experience has strengthened her confidence in recommending Cabo San Lucas and Top Anglers Sportfishing to clients interested in fishing vacations, adventure travel, and experiential tourism.For additional information about Cabo fishing charters or the travel advisor program, visit Top Anglers Sportfishing online.Media Contact:Kathleen WeldonTravel Advisor, TravelmationPhone: +1 678-860-6884Email: kathleenweldon@travelmation.comWebsite: www.kathleenweldontravels.com

