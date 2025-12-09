Chef Kevjano Shehaj Brings Albania's Modern Cuisine to New York

A focused moment in the kitchen as Chef Kevjano Shehaj finishes each plate with precision Gourmet fish dish by Chef Kevjano Shehaj, showcasing fine-dining plating with fresh vegetables and a rich yellow sauce—an elegant presentation ideal for culinary lovers and restaurant branding. hef Kevjano Shehaj presents a visually striking dish with careful garnishes and artistic balance.

From day one, Kevjano demonstrated remarkable creativity, and a level of professional maturity well beyond his years. It was a privilege to work alongside Mr. Shehaj in creating exceptional dishes” — Chef Giorgos Christos Papadopoulos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albania’s culinary voice is growing louder on the international stage, and Chef Kevjano Shehaj is one of its most eloquent translators. This season he begins a new chapter in the United States as Executive Chef at Hudson Prime Steakhouse, while headlining a series of guest‑executive and consulting chef residencies at distinguished restaurants across New York City and Connecticut.A modern cook shaped by heritage and disciplineRaised in the traditions of Albanian home cooking and trained in professional kitchens, Shehaj built his reputation by pairing classical technique with clear, ingredient‑first flavors. Early in his career, he worked under Chef Spartak Gjikdhima, a pioneer of modern Albanian cuisine, before taking on leadership roles that demanded both creativity and operational command. In the Riviera town of Ksamil, he helped launch the restaurant program at Hotel Luxury, assembling and training teams, designing menus, and maintaining high‑season standards. He later led seasonal resort operations with the Sole Luna group and contributed to Tirana’s fine‑dining scene at Magnolia Studio /Maison Xo, collaborating with Chef Giorgos C. Papadopoulos on refined Mediterranean tasting menus. At A Tavola, he worked with owner‑sommelier Afrim Teta to fuse Tuscan and Albanian sensibilities.These experiences cemented a profile that blends culinary authorship with kitchen leadership: menu architecture, brigade training, vendor sourcing, food‑safety rigor, cost controls and food that reads as elegant without being fussy. Recognition on air, in print, and among peers Shehaj’s work has reached broad audiences. He appeared repeatedly as the featured chef on Top Channel’s national daytime program “Ne Shtepine Tone,” where he demonstrated complete recipes on air; those segments earned strong engagement and digital views. His career and philosophy have been profiled in Anabel Magazine and contemporary culture/travel publications, and he has participated in Chef’s Day Albania, the national culinary exhibition.Professionally, he is a member of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and a Bronze Medalist at the 2018 Gastro Albania competition.The American chapterAt Hudson Prime, Shehaj will oversee menu direction and seasonal launches, mentor the kitchen brigade, and expand public‑facing programming, chef’s‑table dinners, tasting‑menu flights, and wine‑pairing events, designed to showcase technique through flavor clarity. Expect Mediterranean accents, citrus brightness, herbal depth, olive‑oil gloss, woven into a fine‑dining steakhouse canvas, alongside disciplined starches and market‑driven seafood specials. A cooking philosophy rooted in place and people Shehaj’s approach is straightforward: let ingredients speak , use technique with restraint, and honor the story behind each dish. That means sourcing with intention, fresh seafood, seasonal produce, small‑producer oils and vinegars, and aligning service around hospitality. Training is central: pre‑service briefings that connect kitchen and dining room, focused mentorship for junior cooks, and clear standards for consistency. “Great technique should be felt in the clarity of flavor and texture,” he notes in conversation. “The memory guests take home should be warmth, not fussiness.”Why his work resonates nowAlbania’s foodways, coastal aromatics, mountain herbs, village breads, fit naturally into today’s appetite for authentic, regionally grounded cuisine. Shehaj channels that heritage through precise methods learned in professional kitchens, producing food that is recognizable yet newly awake.Media ContactEdona SmailajEmail: edonas@outlook.comPhone: (917)- 794-1298City: New York, NY

