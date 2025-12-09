New York's 'Stop Super Speeders Act' Targets Dangerous Drivers with Intelligent Speed Assistance Technology

Stop Super Speeders Act Key Info Traffic Ticket Lawyer NY Logo

NY proposes the Stop Super Speeders Act requiring ISA devices for repeat speeders, aiming to curb dangerous driving and improve road safety across the state.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new proposal, the Stop Super Speeders Act, sponsored by State Senator Andrew Gounardes, seeks to address the dangers posed by repeat speeders on New York’s roads. The legislation would require drivers who accumulate 11 or more points on their license within 18 months or receive at least 16 speed camera tickets in a year to have Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology temporarily installed in their vehicles. The technology uses GPS to detect posted speed limits and automatically prevents the car from exceeding them.“We estimate that around 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles will initially be affected by this law, but they are the worst of the vehicles on our streets right now,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “The goal is to target dangerous drivers and make the road safer for everyone.”How the Intelligent Speed Assistance Technology WorksISA technology functions by monitoring the vehicle’s speed in real time. If a driver attempts to exceed the posted speed limit, the system automatically limits acceleration. While the law allows for a 5 mph buffer above the speed limit, the device is equipped with an override option for emergency situations. The offender would be responsible for the $1,000 installation cost , which is similar to ignition interlock devices required for drivers convicted of driving under the influence (DWI).This targeted approach is designed to help change the behavior of repeat offenders, encouraging them to adopt safer driving habits. “This is not about government oversight, but about public safety,” State Assemblymember Robert Carroll remarked. “By focusing on these few dangerous drivers, we make the roads safer for everyone.”Legal and Public ResponseThe bill passed the state Senate and now awaits approval in the Assembly. Some lawmakers have raised concerns about enforcement, particularly whether offenders may circumvent the technology by switching vehicles or tampering with the ISA device. There are also questions about how enforcement will be monitored, whether by law enforcement or automated systems, and how consistently the technology will be applied across the state. Despite these concerns, supporters are pushing for its approval, arguing that the benefits outweigh the challenges. They emphasize that the law provides an effective way to target repeat offenders who disregard traffic laws, improving road safety and reducing speeding-related accidents.The Human Cost of SpeedingThe impact of speeding is felt deeply by families across the state. Darnell Sealy-McCrorey, whose 13-year-old daughter was killed in a speeding-related accident, voiced his support for the legislation. "Maybe ... my daughter would still be here on Earth with us if that device was installed in that driver's car that day," Sealy-McCrorey said. "Slow down. Stop speeding."Families for Safe Streets, an advocacy group, has also expressed their strong support for the bill, emphasizing its potential to prevent future tragedies.Legal Support for Affected DriversAs the legislation moves forward, many drivers may find themselves unsure of how the law could affect them or their rights under it. That’s where James Medows, founder of Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York, comes in. Medows and his team are dedicated to helping drivers navigate the complexities of traffic laws, especially those who may face confusion or legal challenges regarding the Stop Super Speeders Act.“Understanding traffic laws and ensuring fair treatment under the law is our priority,” Medows said. “We’re here to support anyone affected by this law — whether they need help understanding their options or defending themselves against potential penalties.” Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York has years of experience helping drivers reduce penalties, avoid license suspension, and address other serious consequences stemming from traffic violations. As the legislation progresses, Medows and his team are ready to offer legal guidance and advocacy for anyone impacted by the changes.A Step Toward Safer RoadsWith enforcement and implementation still in discussion, State Senator Andrew Gounardes remains hopeful that the Stop Super Speeders Act will pass and become law next year. By targeting a small but dangerous group of repeat offenders, the legislation aims to make New York’s roads safer for everyone.For more information on how the Stop Super Speeders Act could impact you, or for legal assistance, contact Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York at www.trafficticketlawyernewyork.com

