RETSY Showcases Exclusive Conversations with Luxury Real Estate Leaders in New Podcast Episodes

RETSY, Arizona’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, has announced seven new and upcoming episodes of The RETSY Podcast.

With every new episode of The RETSY Podcast, listeners hear directly from the professionals who are actually shaping Arizona’s luxury market in real time.” — Chris Morrison, Founding Partner of RETSY

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY, Arizona’s premier luxury real estate brokerage, has announced seven new and upcoming episodes of The RETSY Podcast , featuring insightful conversations with leading voices in real estate, business, and lifestyle. Hosted by RETSY Founding Partners Chris Morrison and Matthew Morrison, the podcast continues to offer an inside look at trends shaping the luxury real estate market and the vision of innovators driving the industry forward.This month, RETSY highlights these three new episodes:1. Building Success the Old-Fashioned Way: Babbi Gabel’s Journey Through Arizona Real EstateFrom her early days in the business to her pivotal role as a mentor for agents across the valley, Babbi shares how decades of industry evolution have refined her perspective on what truly matters — relationships, adaptability, and a genuine passion for helping clients navigate life’s biggest investments.2. Disclosure, Lawsuits, and Lessons Learned: Inside Real Estate Law with Michael OrcuttMichael pulls back the curtain on the legal side of real estate, sharing the issues he sees most often, the contract mistakes that can cost agents big, and why proper communication and documentation are a non-negotiable part of protecting your clients and your business. He also breaks down what really happens when deals fall apart, how to handle earnest money disputes, and the gray areas agents should understand long before they find themselves in a tough situation.3. Reinventing Every Decade: How Libby Cohen Became a Real Estate PowerhouseLibby also dives into her approach with high-end clients, why honest pricing conversations are essential, and how she’s grown ROCO Luxury Homes into a brand rooted in service and consistency. From market insights to mastering communication to trusting your instincts, Libby brings decades of wisdom and a candid look at what it takes to succeed in real estate at the highest level.“With every new episode of The RETSY Podcast, listeners hear directly from the professionals who are actually shaping Arizona’s luxury market in real time, from veterans like Babbi and Libby to legal experts like Michael who help keep deals on track,” said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner at RETSY. “These conversations personify the playbook on how top performers think, lead, protect their clients, and build resilient businesses in any environment.”Upcoming GuestsIn addition to the latest episodes, RETSY will continue to feature distinguished voices in upcoming shows, including:• Nolan Hynes, RETSY agent• Chad Klock, co-owner of Emery Lane Homes at RETSY• Shaianne Coleman, RETSY agent and sales for Emery Lane Homes• Jon Mark Estes, RETSY agentAbout The RETSY PodcastThe RETSY Podcast is a thought leadership platform created by RETSY to highlight the movers, shakers, and tastemakers of Arizona’s luxury real estate space. Each episode shines a light on industry perspectives, emerging market trends, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation in the real estate sector. Video episodes of The RETSY Podcast are streamed via YouTube , and available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is the fastest-growing high-end brokerage in Arizona's history, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. RETSY ranked #1 in Average Sales Price on RealTrends rankings of Best Brokerages in Arizona with over $1B in sales volume. As the exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage in Arizona, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of buyers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in sales in 2024 alone and the highest in-house support staff per agent in Arizona, RETSY provides its agents with the tools and resources to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers alike.About Forbes Global PropertiesThe exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties is an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional properties.

