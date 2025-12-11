Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Introduces a Time-Limited Menu Alongside Exclusive Couples’ Dining Experiences
A Romantic Dining Experience Featuring Churrasco, Wine Pairings & Gourmet Touches.
Holiday Events at Deerfield Beach
Celebrate the season with a warm, festive gathering at any of Adega Gaucha’s three locations, Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach. Whether for an office party, family celebration, or end-of-year dinner, guests can expect elegant spaces, attentive service, and a full Brazilian churrasco experience that brings everyone together.
From intimate groups to large celebrations, Adega Gaucha’s team will help customize the perfect holiday dining experience, ensuring a memorable and flavorful event for all attendees.
Friday Couples Experience
Experience a romantic Friday night at Adega Gaucha in Deerfield Beach. Our Couples Friday Experience includes a full Brazilian Churrasco Experience with fire-grilled tableside cuts, a curated wine flight of three pairings, access to our signature Gourmet Table, and two desserts of your choice, all for $145 per couple.
Designed to elevate date night, this experience blends authentic churrasco, rich flavors, and intimate ambiance for an unforgettable evening for two. Reserve your table and make your Friday night a celebration of romance, connection, and exceptional dining.
Saturday Couples Dinner Tomahawk Experience for Two
At Adega Gaucha in Deerfield Beach, couples can turn their weekend into a truly special occasion with our Saturday Couples Dinner—a bold, romantic dining experience designed to impress. Enjoy a 32oz fire-roasted Tomahawk steak for two, paired with three gourmet sides, all for a special price of $98 per couple.
Couples in Boca Raton, Pompano Beach and Coral Spring are just minutes away from an elevated dining experience at Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse in Deerfield Beach. Join us for our Friday Couples Experience or our Saturday Couples Dinner featuring the Tomahawk Experience for Two, crafted for those who appreciate exceptional flavor and warm hospitality. Make your next date night unforgettable at our Deerfield Beach location, conveniently located at 240 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL.
This exclusive offering has become one of Adega Gaucha’s most popular date-night choices, and advance bookings are strongly recommended.
Guests may also enjoy Adega Gaucha’s classic Brazilian Churrasco Experience, with fire-roasted favorites such as Picanha, pork, salmon, and a selection of house-made desserts. Smart casual attire is suggested, jeans are perfectly acceptable, ensuring a comfortable yet refined evening.
Adega Gaucha takes pride in bringing authentic Gaucho-inspired cuisine to Florida. For that, it has received numerous recognitions, such as the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice and OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards. Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is pursuing innovation to elevate the dining experience it delivers.
Whether guests visit the flagship Steakhouse in Orlando or the new locations in Kissimmee and Deerfield Beach, they can expect the same hallmark flavors, premium service, and authentic Gaucho hospitality.
To reserve your table or learn more about Adega Gaucha’s offerings, visit www.adegagaucha.com or follow @adegagaucha on Instagram or Facebook.
Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse in Deerfield Beach
