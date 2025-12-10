Helping Minds Opens Media Access to Experts on OCD, Skin Picking, and Hair Pulling

Dr. Sofia Wenzler, Clinical Lead and Clinical Psychologist

Helping Minds is making clinical specialists and lived-experience experts available worldwide for media interviews on OCD, skin picking, and trichotillomania.

Too many people suffer for far too long without support. Many clinicians are not trained to recognise or treat skin picking and hair pulling. Increasing awareness is not optional — it’s essential.” — Meryl Da Costa-Rohland, Community Officer at Helping Minds

CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HELPING MINDS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL AVAILABILITY FOR MEDIA INTERVIEWS ON OCD, SKIN PICKING, AND HAIR PULLING DISORDERS

Helping Minds, the organisation behind the leading online treatment programs StopOCD.com, SkinPick.com, and TrichStop.com — is announcing global availability for media interviews, expert commentary, and press contributions on OCD, excoriation disorder (skin picking), and trichotillomania (hair pulling).

Skin picking and hair pulling are conditions that fall under OCD-related disorders and Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviours (BFRBs) — a group of conditions that involve repetitive behaviours like pulling hair or picking skin, often performed to reduce distress or urges. Despite affecting millions worldwide, BFRBs and OCD-related disorders remain widely misunderstood and under-recognised.

With decades of combined clinical experience and one of the world’s largest online communities of individuals affected by these conditions, Helping Minds is uniquely positioned to offer trusted insight into their impact, treatment, and the stigma that keeps people suffering in silence.

THE EXPERTS BEHIND HELPING MINDS

As demand grows for accessible, evidence-based mental health support, Helping Minds has become a leading provider of specialist online treatment for OCD, skin picking, and trichotillomania. Our strength lies in the collective expertise of our multidisciplinary team — including clinical leadership, trained therapists, community specialists, and staff who support thousands of individuals worldwide.

SPOKERSPERSONS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW INCLUDE:

-Chief Clinical Lead (Clinical Psychologist) — specialist in OCD, BFRBs, and behavioural therapies

-Chief Community Officer (Counsellor) — expert in community support and with lived experience

-Specialist therapists trained in evidence-based treatments for OCD, skin picking and hair pulling, including CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), ERP (Exposure and Response Prevention), HRT (Habit Reversal Training), and ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy)

-A therapist with lived experience of trichotillomania

-A parent of children with BFRBs, offering caregiver perspectives

This combination of clinical expertise and lived experience allows Helping Minds to provide informed, compassionate, and meaningful contributions across all media formats.

WHY THIS MATTERS: HIDDEN CONDITIONS, REAL IMPACT

Many people have never heard the terms trichotillomania or excoriation disorder, leading individuals to suffer in silence, often for years. Shame, misinformation, and stigma are common barriers to seeking help.

“We hear every day from people who have never told a single person about their pulling or picking. They believe they’re alone, or that no one will understand. That isolation is heartbreaking—because these conditions are far more common than most people realise.”

Compounding the problem is the fact that many healthcare professionals receive little to no training on BFRBs, resulting in misdiagnosis or inappropriate treatment recommendations.

Helping Minds aims to close this gap through widespread education, public awareness, and accessible specialist care.

INNOVATION IN GLOBAL MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Helping Minds offers a modern therapeutic model that integrates:

-Evidence-based approaches (CBT, ERP, HRT, ACT, mindfulness)

-Daily therapist support via a secure online platform

-Structured modules and evidence-based tools and exercises

-Tools to track, and monitor urges, patterns, and progress

Thousands of individuals worldwide rely on these programs — particularly in regions where specialist providers are limited.

“Technology allows us to reach people who would otherwise have no access to specialists in these conditions. It’s not just treatment—it’s connection, understanding, and ongoing support.”

AVAILABLE FOR MEDIA INTERVIEWS AND COMMENTARY

We welcome opportunities to contribute expert insight on:

CLINICAL TOPICS

-Understanding OCD, skin picking, and trichotillomania

-Effective treatment approaches

-Early intervention

-Professional training gaps

-Impact of shame and stigma

HUMAN AND LIVED EXPERIENCE

-Therapist lived with trichotillomania

-Parent perspectives on supporting children with BFRBs

-Real-world challenges people face before finding help

PUBLIC AWARENESS

-Prevalence and who is affected

-Common misconceptions

-Why so many suffer in silence

-How online therapy expands access

MEDIA FORMATS

-Radio and podcast interviews

-TV and broadcast commentary

-Written statements, quotes, and expert articles

ABOUT HELPING MINDS

Helping Minds is the global organisation behind StopOCD, SkinPick, and TrichStop — widely used online programs providing accessible support for OCD, skin picking, and trichotillomania. Powered by an augmented-intelligence platform, Helping Minds combines evidence-based treatment with daily therapist guidance to make specialist mental health care more affordable, accessible, and stigma-free.

Each program includes practical, technology-enabled tools — such as self-monitoring, urge and compulsion tracking, progress insights, and structured habit-change exercises — helping individuals understand their patterns and create lasting behavioural change.

Through its digital platform and community spaces, Helping Minds supports thousands of people worldwide in finding relief, connection, and hope.

Trichotillomania Interview with BBC Stoke Radio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.