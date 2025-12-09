Rooter Man Charleston Celebrates Milestone Achievement of 550 5-Star Reviews This Holiday Season

Rooter Man SC celebrates surpassing 550 five-star reviews in 2025, highlighting trusted plumbing, drain cleaning, and hydro jetting services here in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter Man SC of Charleston, a locally trusted leader in drain cleaning and plumbing services, is proud to announce that the company has surpassed 550 five-star customer reviews, marking a major milestone as they close out the year.This achievement reflects Rooter Man’s continued commitment to rapid response times, transparent pricing, and high-quality workmanship throughout the Lowcountry. With growing demand for hydro jetting, sewer camera inspections, and emergency drain services, the company has expanded both its team and equipment fleet over 2025 to better serve homeowners and businesses right here in Charleston.“We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for trusting us with their homes and businesses,” said Nelson Huggins, Owner of Rooter Man Charleston. “Our goal has always been to deliver dependable service, solve the problem correctly the first time, and treat every customer like a neighbor. Crossing 550 five-star reviews shows that our team is living up to that promise.”As Charleston continues to grow, Rooter Man remains focused on providing fast, reliable plumbing services backed by a customer-first approach. The company plans to launch additional educational content, home and business owner resources, and community involvement efforts in 2026.Rooter Man’s highly rated services include: Water jetting (hydro jetting)• Drain and sewer line cleaning• Drain and sewer camera inspections• Main line clog repair• Emergency drain clearing• Water heater diagnosis, repairs, and installations• Residential and commercial service workYou can explore their complete service lineup on the plumbing services page of their website.For more information on Rooter Man SC or to schedule any services, call (843)-402-7799, visit them online at www.rootermansc.com , or follow them on social media to keep up with their team.About Rooter Man CharlestonRooter Man SC is a locally owned and operated drain cleaning and plumbing company serving the Greater Charleston area, including Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Johns Island, and surrounding communities. With a reputation built on trust, professionalism, and fast results, Rooter Man continues to be one of the Lowcountry’s top-rated plumbing providers.

