State Arts Agency encourages high schools to sign up for Poetry Out Loud competition

Providence, RI – Registration is still open for the 21st Poetry Out Loud Recitation Competition, and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is encouraging high schools to participate in this important national arts education program.

The deadline for a high school to sign up has been extended to Friday, Dec. 19. During Poetry Out Loud's 21-year history, RISCA and many local high schools have enthusiastically participated in each one of the national and local poetry recitation competitions. Last year, Emmanual Obisanya, who was attending Classical High School, became the state winner and traveled to Washington to compete in the regional and national championships.

For the 2025-26 school year, Providence's Damont Combs returns as the director of Poetry Out Loud R.I. The guest poet is Marlon Carey, Providence, and the Poetry Out Loud ambassador is Patricia Hawkridge, Pawtucket. The competition is coordinated by RISCA's Arts Education Director, Seamus Hames. Learn more about Poetry out Loud and how to sign up your high school.

R.I. Poetry Out Loud champions through the years:

• 2026: Could be a winner from a high school near you! • 2025: Emmanuel Obisanya, Classical High School • 2024: Jennifer Shon, Portsmouth Abbey School • 2023: Natasha Connolly, Classical High School • 2022: Mariama Hawa Bandabaila, Classical High School • 2021: Virginia Keister, Chariho Regional High School • 2020: Nayeli Santana Vazquez, Central Falls High School • 2019: Haley Long, Classical High School • 2018: Steven Rosario, Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts • 2017 Simon Rabatin, Moses Brown School • 2016: Austin Paulhus, Central Falls High School • 2015: Zoe Butler, Portsmouth Abbey School • 2014: Yesenia Rego, Barrington Christian Academy • 2013: Jenifer Henriquez, Classical High School • 2012 & 2011: Daraja Aranda Hinds, Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts • 2010 & 2009: Amber Rose Johnson, Classical High School • 2008: Andrew Westlake, Burrillville High School • 2007: Jean-Paul D. Lagace, Providence Country Day School • 2006: Kris Aponte, William M. Davies Career and Technical Institute

A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and RISCA, the competition boasts "lifting poetry off the page" and improving students' public speaking skills. Mid Atlantic Arts produces the final competition during which state and territorial winners from the United States compete for more than $100,000 in prizes.

Nearly all 50 states, American Samoa, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands participate in the Poetry Out Loud competitions. Poetry Out Loud provides free poetry education resources nationally, including lesson plans and other educational materials for teachers and organizers, tips on reciting, and an online anthology of more than 1,200 classic and contemporary poems.

Poetry Out Loud originally kicked off during the 2005-06 school year. Since then, the program has reached more than 4.4 million students and 81,000 teachers from 20,000 schools throughout the nation.

A study completed in 2020 found that participation in Poetry Out Loud can help schools become more vibrant learning spaces and support students in their academic, literary and social-emotional development.

National Endowment for the Arts was established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.