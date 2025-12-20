Award Winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing the book 'The Structure of Perseverance'
Giving you unstoppable power!IRWIN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a game changer! This system works! Award-winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing his book, "The Structure of Perseverance!" This book has won awards, "International Impact Book!" Stanley Slaczka has won the award "Author of the Year Finalist!" He also won the award, "Best Personal Development Author!" He in an expert at Personal Development and many other things!
Stanley Slaczka
Stanley Slaczka
+1 724-515-5831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.