Award Winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing the book 'The Structure of Perseverance'

Giving you unstoppable power!

IRWIN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a game changer! This system works! Award-winning Author Stanley Slaczka is releasing his book, "The Structure of Perseverance!" This book has won awards, "International Impact Book!" Stanley Slaczka has won the award "Author of the Year Finalist!" He also won the award, "Best Personal Development Author!" He in an expert at Personal Development and many other things!

