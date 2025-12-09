51 Games Announces Opening of $CHU Token Sale for Chainers Ecosystem

chainers token sale

Chainers, developed by 51.Games has already surpassed 600K players. $CHU will become the premium value layer inside this universe.

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51 Games , the Web3 game studio behind the Chainers universe, has announced the start of the $CHU Token Sale , introducing an early-access allocation designed to support the growth of one of the most active gaming ecosystems in the sector.The sale begins on December 8, 2025, and provides an opportunity for eligible participants to obtain early access to the token that will serve as a premium utility asset across the Chainers ecosystem.Overview of the $CHU OfferingThe initial allocation introduces several structural advantages for early-stage contributors, including predefined discount brackets, participation eligibility for community reward programs, and access to a limited set of ecosystem benefits tied to this phase of distribution. These features have been established to support early engagement and to align long-term participant incentives with the ecosystem’s development roadmap.Upon the Token Generation Event (TGE), scheduled for Q3 2026, the token will transition into open circulation. Pricing beyond this phase will be market-driven.Distribution ChannelThe $CHU sale is hosted on GemsVIP, a launchpad selected for its anti-bot protection mechanisms and transparent allocation processes. The platform’s structure is designed to reduce artificial demand and ensure that verified participants receive proportional allocations.Payment Method: ERC-20Token UtilityOnce live, $CHU will serve as a premium-access asset across the Chainers ecosystem, enabling interaction with:- Premium in-game experiences- Exclusive digital content, seasonal items, and rewards- Special missions, limited-access zones, and events- NFT-based items with functional in-game properties- Future staking and reward programsA portion of in-game assets will be available exclusively through $CHU, establishing a long-term utility layer within the ecosystem.Dual-Token Economic Framework Chainers.io operates on a dual-token model.- $CFB: A flexible utility token supporting routine actions and progression.- $CHU: A limited, tradeable asset designed for premium features, high-value items, and ecosystem incentives.This separation aims to maintain economic stability, minimize inflationary risk, and support long-term balance within the game economy.Tokenomics and Vesting StructureThe tokenomics framework emphasizes sustainability and controlled distribution. Key parameters include:- Private Sale: 0% unlocked at TGE; 6-month cliff; 18 months linear vesting- Community Sale: 20% unlocked at TGE; 12 months linear vesting- Public Sale: 40% unlocked at TGE after a 1-month cliff; 6 months linear vestingTeam Allocations: Fully locked at TGE; 12-month cliff; 36 months linear vestingThe TGE timeline allows the project to expand partnerships, scale infrastructure, and finalize core economic components prior to exchange listing.Inflation ControlAnnual emission is capped at 3% maximum, with newly circulating tokens introduced only through:- Growth-oriented incentives- Treasury-managed buybacks or reallocations- Future staking rewards (≤3%)- Governance-approved distributionsRevenue-Supported Treasury MechanismThe $CHU economy will be supported through revenue streams generated by premium content, subscription products, and in-game event models. Treasury resources may be allocated to buybacks, burns, or gradual redistributions intended to stabilize long-term token value.In-Game IntegrationPlayers will be able to:- Deposit and withdraw $CHU directly within Chainers- Trade the token on DEXs and, upon launch, on CEXs- Earn $CHU during early gameplay stagesParticipate in future staking and reward programsThis integration positions $CHU as a functional medium within the ecosystem rather than an external speculative asset.About Chainers by 51 GamesChainers, developed by 51 Games, has surpassed 600,000 players and continues to expand as one of the most active Web3 gaming communities. The introduction of $CHU establishes a structured value layer designed to support premium gameplay and long-term ecosystem growth.

