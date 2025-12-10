Artificial Turf Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2025_Competitor

The Business Research Company's Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Artificial Turf market is dominated by a mix of global turf manufacturers and specialized regional players. Companies are focusing on next-generation turf materials, durability-enhancing technologies, and environmentally sustainable infills to strengthen market presence and meet evolving performance and safety standards. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships

Which Market Player Is Leading the Artificial Turf Market?

According to our research, Tarkett Group led global sales in 2023 with a 6% market share. The Multifunctional Venues division of the company is partially involved in the artificial turf market, provides a wide range of artificial turf solutions primarily through its FieldTurf brand, which is recognized as a leader in the industry. Their artificial turf products are designed for various sports applications, including football, soccer and rugby, ensuring safety and high performance for athletes. Tarkett's offerings include hybrid grass systems like Grass Master, which combine natural grass with artificial Fibers for enhanced durability and usability in multifunctional venues

How Concentrated Is the Artificial Turf Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 32% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on advanced manufacturing technologies, stringent performance standards, and the need for durable, high-quality materials that meet safety and environmental requirements. Leading vendors such as Tarkett Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Victoria PLC, Hellas Construction (Matrix Turf), and Tencate (Synthetic Grass Warehouse) dominate through strong global distribution networks, continuous innovation in turf fiber engineering, and established customer trust, while other companies address specialized regional and application-specific needs. As adoption of artificial turf solutions accelerates across sports, residential, and commercial sectors, consolidation, technology partnerships, and material innovation are expected to further strengthen the market position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Tarkett Group (6%)

o The Dow Chemical Company (6%)

o Victoria PLC (6%)

o Hellas Construction (Matrix Turf) (4%)

o Tencate (Synthetic Grass Warehouse) (4%)

o CoCreation Grass Corporation (2%)

o FieldTurf (2%)

o Limonta Sport S.p. A (1%)

o Act Global (1%)

o SiS Pitches (0.5%)

Request a free sample of Artificial Turf Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6270&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: GreenFields (TenCate Grass Holding B.V.), Tarkett Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Columbia Green Technologies, FieldTurf Tarkett, SIS Pitches Ltd. and TenCate Grass are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Citygreen Sports Group, Easigrass Ltd., Shaw Sports Turf LLC, TigerTurf International, SIS Pitches Ltd., GreenFields (TenCate Grass Holding B.V.) and Aptos Turf & Track Systems are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: SIS Pitches Ltd., Italgreen S.r.l., SYNLawn International, Polytan GmbH, Mondo S.p.A., Tarkett Group, FieldTurf Tarkett and SportGroup

Holding GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: GreenFields (TenCate Grass Holding B.V.), Tarkett Group and CCGrass Europe Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• South America: El Espartano S.A., TenCate Grass Holding B.V. (GreenFields), Polytan GmbH and FieldTurf Tarkett are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Multi-Sports Turf Solutions Enhance Performance is transforming to improve versatility and enhance performance across various sports.

• Example: Tiger Turf UK Ltd 3G artificial grass (April 2023) assigns unique identities to enhance the playing experience across various sports.

• These innovations are particularly suited for sports such as football, rugby and hockey, allowing for seamless transitions between different types of play on the same surface

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative turf products with advanced materials and hybrid systems to strengthen market position

• Enhancing global distribution networks and partnerships to expand market reach

• Focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly turf solutions to meet regulatory standards and environmental demand

• Leveraging digital tools and IoT-enabled maintenance platforms for improved installation, monitoring, and lifecycle management of artificial turf systems

Access the detailed Artificial Turf Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.