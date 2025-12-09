DORNBRACHT CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF DESIGN INNOVATION WITH DEBUT DURING ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH

This December, Dornbracht, the global leader in luxury fittings for bathrooms, kitchens, and spas, celebrated 75 year.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This December, Dornbracht , the global leader in luxury fittings for bathrooms, kitchens, and spas, celebrated 75 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence with its Art Basel Miami Beach debut.On Friday, December 5, Dornbracht hosted “An Evening with Dornbracht” at The Moore Building in the Miami Design District, an unforgettable event that brought together the international design community to honor the brand’s enduring legacy and future vision.At the center of the celebration was Dornbracht Atelier, the brand’s new creative initiative that opened the doors to 75 years of design heritage. A hub for experimentation and personal expression, the Atelier Collection empowered architects and designers to transform fittings into one-of-a-kind works of art through custom shapes, finishes, and materials. Each piece exemplified Dornbracht’s belief in “design without limits” and reflected the brand’s new global claim: “Inspiring your vision.”“This was a pivotal moment for Dornbracht, not only as we celebrated 75 years of design leadership, but as we looked ahead to a more connected and creative future,” said Amy McCabe, President & CEO of Dornbracht Americas. “Art Basel was the perfect setting to showcase the Atelier’s spirit of personalization and to engage with a community that shares our passion for artistry, innovation, and vision.”For more information, visit www.dornbracht.com ###About DornbrachtDornbracht is a leading specialist for superior designer fittings and accessories for bathrooms, spas and kitchens. The company, with headquarters in Iserlohn, Germany, was founded in 1950 and today is internationally active with its product portfolio in more than 125 markets. Dornbracht fittings are available through over 300 kitchen and bath specialty stores throughout the United States.PRESS INQUIRIESJamie HoffmanAccount Director, SPREAD Communicationsjamie@spread-communications.com

