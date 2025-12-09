National Worship Revival Conference for Black Churches Coming to Dallas, Texas

Reverend Dr. Cynthia Wilson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastors, worship leaders, and ministry teams from Black Christian congregations across the nation are invited to participate in a transformative experience aimed at revitalizing worship and nurturing prophetic, community-focused clergy and laity. Scheduled for April 29 - May 2, 2026, the event, titled “ Shifting the Atmosphere ,” will focus on fostering impactful, Christ-centered praise, worship, and ministry that extends beyond the walls of the sanctuary.The gathering, to be held at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in north Dallas, is designed for congregational leaders seeking bold and visionary approaches to community engagement. Leading the event is the Junius B. Dotson Institute for Worship and Music in the Black Church and Beyond, a ministry of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., in partnership with Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century (SBC21).Open to congregational worship teams—musicians, worship leaders, dancers, preachers, outreach leaders, and those shepherding children and youth— “Shifting the Atmosphere” aims to inspire, instruct, and transform participants through a series of workshops, networking opportunities, and coaching sessions.Early registration for this national coaching and networking event opened on December 1, 2025. https://na.eventscloud.com/shifting-the-atmosphere-2026 . Discounted rates are available for students and groups of five people or more from congregations or regional church judicatories.The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Wilson, founder and executive director of the Junius B. Dotson Institute, said the spring conference will offer critical coaching for church leaders desiring to affect community transformation through worship and leadership.“Throughout time and still today Africana worship music, prayers, and preaching functioned to reflect the human condition. The Junius B. Dotson Institute at Garrett Seminary stands committed to preserve and build relevant congregations fueled by our rich and vital worship legacy” Dr. Wilson said.A sacred music performer, director, instructor, and arranger, Dr. Wilson founded the institute to cultivate and expand Black sacred music and worship traditions that, in turn, will equip Christian congregations to meet the socio-economic and spiritual needs of their community.Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century, also known as SBC-21, is partnering with the Dotson Institute for this event. A ministry of the United Methodist Church’s Discipleship Ministries agency, SBC-21 offers intensive training for clergy and laity to build leadership capacity and skills to take the liberating message of Christ to congregations serving the Black communitiesThe Rev. Dr. Michael Bowie, national SBC-21 executive director, said that the spring 2026 training in Dallas will bring together spiritual renewal and strategic leadership.“This prophetic gathering will empower pastors and leaders to lead boldly in a changing world.”To register or for more information , click https://na.eventscloud.com/shifting-the-atmosphere-2026 or email jbd.institute@garrett.edu.Media Contacts: Ron Carter, The Carter AgencyPrbana29@gmail.comCell (323) 864-7092M. Garlinda Burton, the Junius B. Dotson Institutegarlindabee@gmail.comCell (615) 497-1398

