York Public Relations Appoints Fintech Marketing Leader Kirsten Longnecker as Executive Vice President

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- York Public Relations , the leading PR and marketing firm exclusively serving the financial services and fintech industries, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Longnecker as its newest Executive Vice President. A highly respected fintech marketing strategist and newly appointed member of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT) Board of Directors, Longnecker brings decades of content development and marketing experience to the agency’s executive team.Longnecker most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Plinqit . Now with York Public Relations, she will continue leading the company’s marketing strategy in her expanded role. She has been instrumental in helping the Plinqit brand through exceptional thought leadership content, including its award-winning State of Savings Report, recognized for Best Use of Thought Leadership from the FinTech Marketing North American Awards. As Plinqit experiences accelerating growth, particularly in adoption of its High Yield Savings product across banks and credit unions, the company will now have greater access to resources and strategic support through York Public Relations. This transition further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Plinqit and York Public Relations, positioning both organizations for significant momentum and expanded market presence in 2026.“Having worked with Kirsten for more than a decade, she is one of the most talented, thoughtful, and forward-thinking marketers in fintech today,” said Mary York, Founder & CEO of York Public Relations. “Her leadership has already helped Plinqit achieve exceptional growth, and her new role with York Public Relations allows us to support her and the Plinqit team even more deeply while bringing her expertise to our clients. We’re honored to welcome her to our executive team.”Longnecker joined Plinqit in 2022 and quickly became a driving force in the company’s brand, growth and communications strategy. Prior to that, she spent nearly 10 years with Austin-based Kasasa, most recently as Vice President of Communications, where she led the creation and execution of B2B marketing initiatives that reached more than half a million prospects and clients annually. She also built the company’s corporate content and client knowledge-center programs from the ground up, establishing a strong brand narrative and directing creative development. Additionally, Longnecker organized an award winning 400-person, multi-day client conference in Austin.In her new role at York Public Relations, Longnecker will oversee client strategy, guide campaign development, and support aggressive growth initiatives as the agency continues its rapid expansion across fintech and financial services. Her experience as an in-house CMO, marketing strategist, communicator and fintech leader will play a central role in driving innovation and strengthening client success. Having been a client of York Public Relations, she also brings a unique perspective to the team that will prove valuable for its growing client base.“It’s a rare gift to have the opportunity to continue the brand-building thought leadership for a company I admire as much as Plinqit,” said Longnecker, “while also magnifying other fintech brands in the York Public Relations portfolio. I’m excited, grateful, and ready to shine a light on these companies that are doing such good work for banks, credit unions, borrowers, and savers.”Longnecker’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for York Public Relations, as the agency continues its trajectory as the fastest-growing fintech PR and marketing firm. In its fifth year, York Public Relations has achieved 74% year-to-date growth in 2025, while maintaining consistent profitability and operating entirely debt-free. Q4 2025 marked the firm’s strongest quarter on record, with new client engagements and a rapidly expanding pipeline setting the stage for even greater momentum in 2026. The agency also recently celebrated the success of its award-winning State of Fintech report and new podcast series, which collectively solidified York Public Relations’ position as the industry’s leading voice in fintech.About York Public RelationsYork Public Relations is the fastest-growing public relations and marketing firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. Creators of The State of Fintech, the firm offers Public Relations, Media Relations, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Marketing, and Crisis Communication services. Total funding of its client base exceeds $2 billion and represents over 10,000 financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com

