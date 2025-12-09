The Englert Family Leads Youth-Driven Fundraising Effort for Kids Lacrosse Africa After a Life-Changing Connection

Englert Family Partners with Signature Foundation and Kids Lacrosse Afrida Joey Englert Shaughn Englert Pierce Englert

Englert family inspires a youth-led movement supporting Kids Lacrosse Africa, launching a student-run tournament and equipment drive to fuel impact.

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Signature Foundation is honored to highlight the inspirational leadership and generosity of the Englert Family of Summit, New Jersey, whose initiative and compassion have sparked a powerful youth-led effort to support Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA).

The story began when Jodi Englert, mother of three boys deeply involved in lacrosse and youth sports, came across Signature Lacrosse on social media. As she explored further, she noticed the work of the Signature Foundation and its long-standing partnership with Kids Lacrosse Africa. The connection struck something deep and immediate.

A few years earlier, the Englert family had traveled to the Maasai Mara region of Africa, where they spent meaningful time with local families and community leaders. The experience left a lasting impression. The boys were moved by the strong sense of togetherness, joy, and community they witnessed, a perspective that reshaped the way their family viewed belonging, gratitude, and the power of human connection.

So when Jodi discovered Kids Lacrosse Africa, everything clicked.

Sport. Community. Global connection. Purpose.

It felt like a perfect reflection of the values that had shaped their family.

Jodi reached out to the Signature Foundation to ask a simple and powerful question:

“How can we get involved?”

Youth Leadership in Action

Their oldest son, Pierce (8th grade), quickly came up with the idea to host a mini-stick lacrosse tournament to raise funds for KLA. Without hesitation, he and his brothers, Joey (6th grade) and Shaughn (7th grade), got to work. They organized a committee of fellow middle school students at Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, created roles, delegated responsibilities, and began planning the event.

The Mini Sticks Tournament will take place on December 11, 2025 and will benefit Kids Lacrosse Africa directly, supporting scholarships, meals, coaching, and leadership development for youth across Uganda.

And this is only the beginning. The Englert boys also plan to lead a lacrosse equipment drive this spring, providing sticks, pads, cleats, and other gear to support KLA’s growing programs.

A Family Fueled by Purpose and Perspective

“The Englert Family embodies everything we believe about youth sports,” said Dan Soviero, CEO of Signature Athletics and Co-Founder of the Signature Foundation. “Sports are leadership labs. They teach responsibility, teamwork, empathy, initiative, and the courage to take action. What Pierce, Joey, and Shaughn have done is extraordinary. Their leadership is impressive at any age, but especially at theirs. They are showing exactly how young people can drive real impact.”

For the Englert boys, sports have always represented something bigger than competition. They understand what it means to be part of a team, how the lessons learned on the field carry into life, character, and community. Supporting Kids Lacrosse Africa felt like a natural extension of those values.

“We are incredibly moved by the initiative these boys have taken,” said Maddie Soviero, Director of International Efforts for the Signature Foundation. “Their compassion, organization, and willingness to lead are a powerful reminder that young leaders have the ability to change the world. The Englert family is an inspiration.”

About Kids Lacrosse Africa

Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA) is a Uganda-based youth development program that uses lacrosse as a platform to strengthen education, community, and leadership. KLA provides coaching, mentorship, meals, scholarships, and safe spaces for children to learn and grow.

About The Signature Foundation

The Signature Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to expanding global access to sport, education, and opportunity. Since 2019, the Foundation has partnered with Kids Lacrosse Africa to support sustainable programming and create life-changing experiences for youth in Uganda.

Learn More Here

Donate To KLA Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.