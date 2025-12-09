Elite Universities Show Highest Rates of Student Sex Work, Erobella Study Finds

University students chatting happily with as they walk down a staircase.

London School of Economics and Political Science leads with 50% of students aware of peers in sex work, while participation remains rare at 4%, nationally

The high prevalence at Elite institutions suggests this isn't simply about financial desperation. It's about students making pragmatic choices in expensive cities with demanding academic schedules. ” — Brenda Jensen, Head of Data & Research at Erobella

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study of 2,000 UK university students aged 18-24 has uncovered some stunning facts about the prevalence of sex work in campuses across the country, with awareness far outstripping participation among the student population.The study, conducted by the data and research arm of Erobella , found that while only 4% have personally engaged in sex work, such as OnlyFans, camming, escorting or sugaring, nearly one in four students (23%) know someone at their university who has done sex work.London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) emerged as the institution with the highest prevalence, where a remarkable 50% of students know someone involved in sex work – more than double the national average. Other universities showing high prevalence include Keele University (43%), University of St Andrews (40%) and University of Cambridge (39%).At the opposite end of the spectrum, sex work appears virtually non-existent at some institutions. Only 4% of University of Warwick students knew anyone involved, whilst University of Sheffield (5%) and University of Reading (8%) also recorded very low levels.The dramatic variation between universities points to several potential factors influencing student engagement in sex work.With four of the top ten universities located in major cities and elite and academically demanding institutions featuring prominently in the high-prevalence list, the intense academic pressure at top-tier universities, combined with the high cost of living in cities like London, may be driving students towards more flexible and lucrative forms of income.Gender differences in both participation and awareness proved minimal, with 4% of female students and 3% of male students reporting involvement, whilst 23% of female students and 24% of male students knew someone engaged in sex work.Brenda Jensen, Head of Data & Research at Erobella, said: "These findings challenge our assumptions about which students engage in sex work. The high prevalence at elite institutions like LSE and Cambridge suggests this isn't simply about financial desperation - it's about students making pragmatic choices in expensive cities with demanding academic schedules. For many, platforms like OnlyFans offer flexibility and income that traditional part-time work simply can't match. The fact that 50% of LSE students know someone involved tells us this is no longer a hidden, stigmatised activity; it's becoming a normalised part of student life at certain universities."The analysis is based on survey responses from 2,000 UK university students aged 18-24, collected in October 2025. The survey was analysed by Erobella’s Data & Research team. The full study, including complete data and methodology, is available at: erobella.com/lust/en/sex-work-at-uk-universities-2025-study

