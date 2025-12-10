LUC＋Adventures Launch FUJI 100 miles Official Tour with Crew Support at Aid Stations for Non- Japanese Speaking Runners

Mt. Fuji nearby finish line Mr. Fuji finish line Running under "Sakura" Cherry Blossoms. Competitions in Fuji race

Lucent Corporation’s global sports tour brand expands inbound tour, supporting international and Japanese runners at Japan's premier trail running race.

TOKYO, KOTO-KU, JAPAN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koto-ku, Tokyo – December 10, 2025 – Lucent Corporation (President: Yoshihiro Nakano), today announced that its overseas sports tour support brand LUC＋Adventures has partnered with Japan’s most prestigious trail running race『 Mt.FUJI 100 』to operate “ FUJI 100 miles Official Tour with Crew Support at Aid Stations & Accommodation Packages for Non-Japanese Speaking Runners” for the 2026 edition.Mt.FUJI 100 is admired worldwide as Japan’s leading trail running race, featuring three categories: FUJI100mi (167 km), KAI70k (70.2 km), and ASUMI40k (38.5 km). The flagship FUJI100mi begins at Fuji Children’s World Park and traces the outer rim surrounding Mt. Fuji, finishing at Fuji Hokuroku Park.LUC＋Adventures has long supported Japanese runners in overseas challenges, including the world-renowned UTMB. Leveraging this expertise, the company will now extend inbound support to international runners competing in Japan. Multilingual staff (English, French, Chinese, and more) will accompany participants, ensuring smooth travel and race participation. This initiative marks the start of LUC＋Adventures’ inbound expansion, showcasing Japan’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and race quality to a global audience.Maximizing Performance for RunnersDedicated tour staff who speak Japanese and English will be stationed at four major aid stations along the FUJI100mi course, providing the tour participants with hydration, nutrition, and encouragement with drop-bag management, ensuring that the participants can focus on crossing the finish line.Beyond race-day support, the tour offers comfort before and after the event, including accommodations adjacent to the start and finish areas, convenient shuttle bus services, and optional activities for lasting memories.OrganizerTour organized by Wedge Tours (Wedge Holdings Co., Ltd.), which has previously managed LUC＋Adventures-related tours in Japan.Photo©︎General Incorporated Association Fuji Hakone Izu Trail Support Representative

