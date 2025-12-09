TelmarHelixa and GWI Announce Launch of Discover Global GWI Fusion

A first-of-its-kind integration that combines global social behavioral intelligence with rich survey insight across 20 markets and 1.5 billion consumers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TelmarHelixa and GWI today announced the launch of Discover Global GWI Fusion, a first-of-its-kind integration that uniquely combines global social behavioral intelligence with rich survey insight across 20 markets and 1.5 billion consumers, giving teams the clarity, scale, and specificity they’ve been trying to unlock for years at the click of a button.This partnership builds upon the two company’s existing U.S. based fusion product, available since 2021, bringing together two highly complementary data assets, TelmarHelixa’s behavioral social intelligence and GWI’s deep survey insights, into a scientifically fused dataset on a global scale. Unlike layered or loosely connected integrations, Discover GWI Global Fusion applies rigorous mathematical modeling and data science techniques to ensure that both datasets maintain accuracy and granularity, while creating a seamlessly unified view.“Global teams have long struggled with fragmented audience insights across multiple tools and datasets,” said Tom Murray, VP of Global Sales & Client Success at TelmarHelixa. “By uniquely fusing social behavioral signals with GWI’s survey depth, we give organizations the ability to see both the big-picture global patterns and the local nuances that drive real world decisions, all with mathematical precision and a single, simple interface.”Discover Global Fusion allows teams to identify, compare, and understand audiences at both global and market levels, supporting strategic planning for brands, agencies, and media owners operating across multiple regions. The fusion integrates behavioral indicators, including interests, passions, digital signals, and affinities, with survey-based measures such as attitudes, motivations, product usage, lifestyles, and media habits. This thoughtful, mathematically rigorous fusion ensures insights are actionable, consistent, and scalable across all markets.This integration enables:Global comparability across 20 marketsLocal nuance for market-level decisionsDeep audience insights merging behaviours with motivationsFaster strategic development across global teamsA unified dataset built for planning, brand strategy, and creative insightAs audience fragmentation and data inconsistency continue to grow across the advertising ecosystem, Discover Global Fusion provides a single, trusted foundation for global teams seeking alignment, comparability, and actionable insights. By combining scale with precision, the collaboration positions TelmarHelixa and GWI at the forefront of global audience intelligence, helping organizations navigate an increasingly complex digital and cultural landscape with confidence.About TelmarHelixaTelmarHelixa is a global audience insights and media planning platform used by agencies, brands, and media companies to connect data, reveal audience behaviours, and build smarter strategies. TelmarHelixa enables teams to work across complex datasets with clarity, speed, and precision. https://telmarhelixa.com/ About GWIGWI is the human insights company powering faster, smarter strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving world. We provide instant, reliable access to the world’s most globally representative proprietary dataset on how people think, feel, and behave—supported by AI that helps surface and explain human insight in seconds. Our technology makes it possible to explore, interpret, and converse with insights drawn from billions of responses, giving organizations a single, truly global source of understanding to drive smarter decisions. For more, visit www.gwi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.