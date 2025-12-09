Submit Release
ANVIO Announces Upcoming VR Franchise Launch in Luanda, Angola

ANVIO's First Partner Location in Angola – Grand Opening in December

ANVIO prepares to open its second African location as part of its strategic expansion into emerging markets

The launch in Luanda is another step toward making high-quality VR technologies available to new regions and supporting the growth of the industry worldwide”
— Konstantin Tonkikh, CEO of ANVIO VR
LUANDA, ANGOLA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANVIO is set to continue its African expansion with a new partner location scheduled to open soon in Luanda, Angola. Following the company’s successful debut in South Africa, the upcoming launch represents ANVIO’s second presence on the continent, further supporting the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality VR experiences to emerging global markets.

The Luanda venue will introduce ANVIO’s exclusive free-roam VR games — immersive, multiplayer experiences designed for friends, families, and corporate teams. The expansion underscores the rising demand for innovative, technology-driven entertainment formats across Africa.

Konstantin Tonkikh, CEO of ANVIO VR, noted:
"Expansion in Africa is an important part of ANVIO's global strategy. We see enormous potential in emerging markets, where innovative entertainment formats can quickly find their audience. The launch in Luanda is another step toward making high-quality VR technologies available to new regions and supporting the growth of the industry worldwide."

With the Luanda opening, ANVIO continues building a strong foundation for future African growth, supporting new audiences and developing partnerships in fast-growing markets.

Nitsa Kontselidze
ANVIO VR
sales@anviovr.com
ANVIO’s Exclusive Zombie VR Experience City Z — Soon Available in Angola

ANVIO Announces Upcoming VR Franchise Launch in Luanda, Angola

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Technology, World & Regional


