Genuine Heating & Cooling Releases Guide on Why Your Oil Furnace Won’t Turn On and How New Jersey Homeowners Can Fix It

New guide from Genuine Heating & Cooling helps NJ homeowners diagnose common oil furnace startup issues and know when to call a certified HVAC technician.

Each winter, many furnaces fail due to simple, preventable issues. This guide helps homeowners understand common problems and safely check a few things on their own.” — Charles Schoonmaker, Owner at Genuine Heating & Cooling

NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Heating & Cooling has released an informational guide explaining the most common reasons an oil furnace may fail to turn on and what New Jersey homeowners can safely do to troubleshoot the issue. The guide offers practical steps residents can take before scheduling a furnace maintenance service appointment.The resource outlines eight frequent causes of oil furnace startup failure, including thermostat malfunctions, power interruptions, blocked filters, fuel delivery issues, and ignition component problems. It also emphasizes when homeowners should stop troubleshooting and contact a certified HVAC technician to prevent equipment damage or safety risks.Genuine Heating & Cooling developed the guide to support New Jersey residents during peak heating season and to promote better home maintenance practices. The company notes that understanding basic furnace issues can help homeowners avoid unnecessary breakdowns and improve system reliability.The full guide, “ Oil Furnace Won’t Turn On: Common Reasons and How to Fix Them ,” is available on the company’s website and includes detailed steps for troubleshooting and determining when professional service is needed.About Genuine Heating & CoolingGenuine Heating & Cooling is a licensed HVAC service provider based in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The company offers residential heating and cooling repairs, installations, and maintenance services designed to support long-term comfort and efficiency. Serving communities across Ocean and Monmouth counties, the company prioritizes transparent service and accessible homeowner education.

