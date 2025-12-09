Avionica and AIT Announce Partnership to Deliver the Industry’s First Integrated Secure Airborne Data Loader Ecosystem

Collaboration accelerates secure aircraft capabilities by embedding AIT’s proven secure data loader technology into Avionica’s next-generation aviONS platform.

By integrating AIT’s secure data loader into our aviONS platform and leveraging our avSYNC cloud architecture, we're providing operators a seamless, modern, and cybersecurity-focused pathway” — Ed Gorman, Vice President of Engineering

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avionica , the global leader in aircraft data management, connectivity, and secure digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with AIT (Avionics Interface Technologies), a leading supplier of secure, loadable software distribution and avionics test systems. Together, the companies will deliver the industry’s first fully integrated Secure Airborne Data Loader (ADL) ecosystem, purpose-built to advance modern Aircraft Network Security Program (ANSP) requirements for today’s connected fleets.Under the agreement, AIT’s Secure ARINC 615 & 615A data loading capabilities—along with its ARINC 645-1/2 and 835 compliant technologies—will be natively hosted on Avionica’s aviONS airborne platform. This integration transforms the aviONS into a powerful, secure, in-flight ADL solution capable of supporting commercial operators as they modernize their software loading, cybersecurity, and digital maintenance workflows.In addition, Avionica’s avSYNC, the company’s cloud-based digital distribution service, will enable airlines to remotely deploy loadable software parts (LSAPs) directly to the aircraft. To further streamline enterprise-level data distribution, the companies will also integrate AIT’s Fleet Data Command Center (FDCC-SaaS), creating a closed-loop, end-to-end solution that supports both Portable Data Loaders (PDLs) and airborne systems.A Game-Changing Step Forward for Secure, Connected Aircraft“This partnership represents a significant advancement in secure, connected operations for today’s commercial fleets,” said Edward Gorman, Vice President of Engineering at Avionica. “By integrating AIT’s secure data loader technologies into our aviONS platform and leveraging our avSYNC cloud architecture, we are giving operators a seamless, modern, and cybersecurity-focused pathway to manage loadable software across the entire aircraft lifecycle. Together, Avionica and AIT are raising the bar for efficiency, security, and digital enablement across the industry.”Industry-Leading Capabilities, Unified in One EcosystemWith this partnership, Avionica and AIT now offer an unmatched suite of secure data loader tools, including:-Shop Loaders-Portable Data Loaders (PDLs)-Secure Airborne Data Loaders (ADLs) integrated with Avionica aviONS-Cloud-Based LSAP Distribution via avSYNC and FDCC-SaaS-End-to-end cybersecurity and ANSP supportThis unprecedented combination gives aircraft operators a scalable, secure, and COTS-ready pathway to digital aircraft modernization.“We are excited to expand our secure data loader portfolio by partnering with Avionica to deliver a fully integrated airborne solution,” said Troy Troshynski, General Manager of AIT. “Our customers will now be able to deploy loadable software parts more efficiently and more securely—leveraging our industry-leading cloud-based LSAP distribution system across all data loader form factors.”About AvionicaHeadquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is the world leader in aircraft data management, wireless transmission, and digital transformation technologies. Avionica designs and manufactures innovative, safety-qualified, miniaturized hardware and software solutions that are redefining how airlines access, manage, and secure aircraft data.With more than 9,000 Quick Access Recorders (QARs) delivered globally and over 400 STCs, Avionica’s solutions support air transport, business aviation, cargo, and general aviation fleets across the world.Learn more at avionica.com.About AITAvionics Interface Technologies, a Teradyne Inc. Company (NASDAQ: TER), is a leading supplier of avionics test instruments, software data loading tools, network solutions, and integrated test & simulation systems. AIT supports a wide range of widely adopted avionics protocols including MIL-STD-1553, ARINC 429, Fibre Channel, ARINC 664, and ARINC 615/615A. AIT is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, near Wright-Patterson AFB.Learn more at aviftech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.