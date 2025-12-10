Enzymes Market to Expand at a 13.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $25.34 Billion

Enzymes Global Market Report 2025

The market size for enzymes has seen a substantial increase over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $13.38 billion in 2024 to $15.2 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The notable growth in the historical timeframe can be credited to factors such as globalisation and market enlargement, investment in research and development, improved consumer awareness and demand, advancements in bioprocessing technology, along with waste minimisation and recycling.

The size of the enzymes market is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$25.34 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth during the prediction period can be associated with market demand dynamics, emphasis on sustainability, health and nutrition trends, biofuel and renewable energy and emerging applications. Predominant trends in the prediction period encompass advancements in biotechnology, demands for sustainability, demand from the food and beverage industry, expansion of industrial applications and consumer inclination towards natural products.

What Are The Factors Driving The Enzymes Market?

The enzyme market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the number of digestive health issues. Digestive disorders, which negatively impact the digestive system, include conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), cancer, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance, hiatal hernia, and gallstones. These disorders can be alleviated with the help of digestive enzymes, which convert food into small, absorbable molecules. For example, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a prominent scientific research resource in the US, reported in October 2022 that the occurrence of IBS is between 10%-15% in the country and approximately 12% of affected individuals approach primary care practices for IBS-specific medical attention. Thus, the surge in digestive disorders is fueling the growth of the enzyme market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Enzymes Market?

Major players in the Enzymes include:

• Novozymes A/S

• DuPont Industrial Biosciences

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Roche Holding AG

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

• AB Enzymes GmbH

• Codexis Inc.

• Dyadic International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Enzymes Sector?

Leading businesses in the enzyme market are focusing on creating innovative products such as Lamzede to enhance patient care. Lamzede, known scientifically as velmanase alfa, is a drug used to treat alpha-mannosidosis, a rare genetic disorder resulting from the insufficient activity of the lysosomal alpha-galactosidase-A enzyme. For example, in May 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases - a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in the US - secured FDA approval for Lamzede (velmanase alfa) to treat non-neurological symptoms in mild-to-moderate alpha-mannosidosis patients. Lamzede, a recombinant version of human alpha-mannosidase, is created using recombinant DNA technology in mammalian Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells. It is the first approved enzyme replacement therapy in the United States for addressing the non-CNS manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Enzymes Market Share?

The enzymes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Asparaginase, Lipase, Protease, Nattokinase, Chitinase, Serratiopeptidase, Collagenase, Ligase, Other Products

2) By Application: Leukemia, Stomach Disorders, Antitumor, Skin Ulcers, Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Other Applications

3) By End User: Drug Manufacturers, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Asparaginase: L-asparaginase, Erwinia Asparaginase, Pegylated Asparaginase

2) By Lipase: Gastric Lipase, Pancreatic Lipase, Fungal Lipase, Bacterial Lipase

3) By Protease: Serine Proteases, Cysteine Proteases, Aspartic Proteases, Metalloproteases

4) By Nattokinase: Nattokinase Powder, Nattokinase Capsules

5) By Chitinase: Plant Chitinase, Microbial Chitinase

6) By Serratiopeptidase: Serratiopeptidase Tablets, Serratiopeptidase Capsules

7) By Collagenase: Type I Collagenase, Type II Collagenase, Type III Collagenase

8) By Ligase: DNA Ligase, RNA Ligase

9) By Other Products: Amylase, Cellulase, Beta-Glucanase, Other Specialty Enzymes

What Are The Regional Trends In The Enzymes Market?

In 2024, the enzyme market was dominated by North America. The enzyme market report includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

