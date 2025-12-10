Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to Grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size And Growth?

In the past years, the market size of Duchenne muscular dystrophy has increased significantly. A growth from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025 is projected, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The expansion experienced during the historical period can be traced back to advancements in genetic comprehension and diagnosis, progress in clinical trials, increased patient advocacy and consciousness, orphan drug designation and incentives, as well as cooperative research efforts.

The market size for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is predicted to expand to ""$1.72 billion by 2029, with an 8.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the introduction of gene therapies, precision medicine techniques, wider therapy accessibility, ongoing long-term follow-up studies, and regulatory advancements. Key trends for the forecast period contain the incorporation of digital health technologies, advancements in therapeutics technology, further developments in gene therapies and genetic medicines, regulatory support for rare drugs, and the application of precision medicine approaches.

Download a free sample of the duchenne muscular dystrophy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10368&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market?

The skyrocketing instances of long-term diseases are projected to fuel the expansion of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market going forward. Chronic diseases are medical complications or conditions that persist with symptoms for a year or longer. The Duchenne muscular dystrophy plays a role in the prevalence of these chronic diseases by meeting the precise therapeutic needs of those suffering from this genetic disorder. This underscores the larger importance of personalized medicine in managing and possibly lessening the effects of chronic illnesses. For example, the National Library of Medicine, an American governmental organization, stated in January 2023 that by 2050 the number of Americans aged 50 and above with at least one long-term condition is forecasted to rise to 142.66 million. Thus, the escalating occurrences of chronic diseases is a driving force in the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market?

Major players in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

• PTC Therapeutics Inc.

• Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc.

• Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market?

Leading businesses in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market are focusing on technological improvements such as crafting effective clinical trial design to upgrade the performance and success of new drug development, improve patient outcomes and expedite the acceptance of new treatment modalities. This process of clinical trial design includes setting targets, selecting participants, and detailing methods and analysis to assess the safety and efficacy of a potential treatment. For example, in March 2024, the Duchenne Regulatory Science Consortium of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), a US non-profit entity, unveiled the DMD Clinical Trial Simulator (CTS). The CTS, being an innovative tool, is designed to enhance the design of efficacy studies for DMD therapies. It comprises features such as advanced modelling for functional test performance, simulating various situations, efficiency in trial design, and availability to the public through the C-Path website and the Rare Disease Cures Accelerator-Data and Analytics Platform (RDCA-DAP). Consequently, it acts as an important tool for scientists and pharmaceutical firms involved in DMD-related research.

How Is The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segmented?

The duchenne muscular dystrophy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy: Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping Approach

2) By Therapeutic Class: Molecular Based Therapies, Steroid Therapy

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mutation Suppression: Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), Small Molecules, Gene Therapy

2) By Exon Skipping Approach: Exon-Skipping Therapies, Combination Therapies, Clinical Trials And Investigational Drugs

View the full duchenne muscular dystrophy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest growth rate in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market over the projected period. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-musculoskeletal-disorders-drugs-global-market-report

Muscle Relaxant Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/muscle-relaxant-drugs-global-market-report

Womens Health Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/womens-health-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.