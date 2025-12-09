ANVIO Expands European Presence With New VR Location in Aalborg, Denmark

Begin Your Space Mission with ANVIO’s Exclusive Station Zarya VR Game - Now Available in Denmark

The Aalborg venue brings ANVIO’s premium free-roam multiplayer VR experiences to the Danish market.

We are excited to see Aalborg become a new entry point for ANVIO in the region, and we are confident this is just the beginning of our continued expansion across Europe.” — Nitsa Kontselidze, International Sales & Partnership Manager at ANVIO VR

AALBORG, DENMARK, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, ANVIO continued strengthening its footprint across Europe with the opening of a new partner location in Aalborg, Denmark. The launch reflects the company’s strategic focus on expanding into high-potential entertainment markets while introducing customers to next-generation free-roam VR experiences.The Aalborg venue features ANVIO’s exclusive multiplayer content — immersive, physically engaging games designed for groups, families, and corporate teams. With intuitive movement, full-scale environments, and high-quality visuals, ANVIO’s experiences create a deeply engaging entertainment format that appeals to a wide audience.Nitsa Kontselidze, International Sales & Partnership Manager at ANVIO VR, highlighted the significance of the company’s growing presence in Europe:“ANVIO’s expansion into Denmark marks an important milestone in our European growth. The Nordic market shows strong demand for innovative entertainment formats, and our free-roam VR experiences deliver exactly that — social, immersive adventures that resonate with a wide range of customers. We are excited to see Aalborg become a new entry point for ANVIO in the region, and we are confident this is just the beginning of our continued expansion across Europe.”As ANVIO expands further across Europe, the Aalborg location stands as an important step toward making premium VR entertainment accessible to new audiences in the Nordic region.

Fully Immersive Free-Roam Team Experiences by ANVIO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.