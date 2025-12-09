AIM Intelligence Selected as a Top 20 Startup in the 4YFN Awards 2026, to Showcase AI Security Innovations at MWC

[ AIM Intelligence: One of Top 20 future-building startups at 4YFN Awards 2026] [Sangyoon David Yu, CEO of AIM Intelligence, presents at 'SHIFT', LG U+'s startup support program]

- Following Dubai Victory, AI Security Pioneer Advances European Expansion with Dual MWC Barcelona Presence

CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Intelligence , a leading AI security company specializing in automated red-teaming and guardrail technologies, today announced that it has been selected as one of the Top 20 startups worldwide in the 4YFN Awards 2026, the flagship global startup competition of MWC Barcelona organised by GSMA.This recognition follows a series of global achievements for AIM Intelligence. Most recently, the company won 1st place at the GITEX Global 2025 Supernova Challenge in Dubai, securing the top award among more than 2,000 participating startups. The win further solidified AIM Intelligence’s position as one of the most innovative and fast-rising companies in the global AI safety ecosystem.AIM Intelligence was shortlisted in the Digital Horizons category, which recognises breakthrough technologies accelerating the digital transformation of global industries. The company was shortlisted following remote evaluations by a board of external investors and experts.Top 20 Finalist at 4YFN Awards 2026As a Top 20 finalist, AIM Intelligence will:• Pitch at the 4YFN Awards semi-finals on 2 March 2026• Exhibit at a dedicated startup pod in the 4YFN Awards Zone (Hall 8.0) with full access to MWC Barcelona and 4YFN’s curated investor programmesCEO Sangyoon David Yu will be on site in Barcelona from 2–5 March 2026 to participate in investor meetings, partner discussions and ecosystem activities.Dual Presence at MWC Barcelona 2026: Hall 8.0 and Hall 8.1In addition to its official 4YFN Awards pod in Hall 8.0, AIM Intelligence will also operate a second exhibition booth in Hall 8.1, supported by LG U+ through its AI open innovation program ‘SHIFT’.This dual presence will expand the company’s visibility across startup, enterprise and operator audiences visiting both halls during MWC Barcelona, and will serve as a key launchpad for AIM Intelligence’s expansion across Europe and other global markets.AIM Intelligence: Building the Safety & Control Architecture for Next-Generation AIAIM Intelligence is internationally recognised for its work in developing the core safety and control architecture that underpins the next generation of AI systems—including LLMs, multimodal foundation models, autonomous agents and emerging physical AI. The company’s platform combines autonomous red-team analysis with real-time safety layers that protect enterprise AI deployments from jailbreaks, adversarial manipulation, data-exfiltration risks and operational failures.Its red-teaming engine, AIM Red, continuously stress-tests large language and multimodal models as well as agentic decision systems, discovering vulnerabilities through self-optimising adversarial strategies. Complementing this, AIM Guard operates as a unified safety layer that enforces guardrails in real time, preventing unsafe outputs, sensitive-data exposure and harmful behaviour across production AI services used by leading financial institutions, telecom operators and public agencies.AIM Intelligence is also the only APAC startup participating in the OpenAI Guardrails Alpha Program, serving as the Local AI Safety Partner for OpenAI Korea, where it contributes expertise in automated red-teaming, safety-layer design and enterprise-scale AI control frameworks.Beyond software-centric safety, the company is expanding into multimodal and physical AI safety, focusing on how robots and embodied AI systems perceive, interact and fail in real-world environments.AIM Intelligence is currently co-developing the world’s first Physical AI Safety Layer with LG Electronics and OpenMind, establishing foundational standards for the emerging category of Physical AI.The company’s technical leadership is further demonstrated through publications at ICML, ACL, NeurIPS and IEEE, positioning AIM Intelligence as one of Asia’s most advanced AI security companies in safety and control.Leadership CommentSangyoon David Yu, CEO of AIM Intelligence, said:“Being named a Top 20 startup in the 4YFN Awards 2026 is a strong validation of our technology and our mission to build global safety infrastructure for AI systems. With two booths at MWC Barcelona, we look forward to deepening collaborations with international partners and accelerating our expansion into the European market.”About the 4YFN AwardsThe 4YFN Awards, hosted by GSMA, is one of the world’s most influential startup competitions for early-stage technology companies. Held annually during MWC Barcelona, the programme highlights high-impact startups shaping the future of AI, connectivity, digital platforms and frontier technologies.

