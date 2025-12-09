ANVIO Opens One of Its Largest VR Parks in Denizli, Turkey

ANVIO's first franchise location in Turkey, city of Denizli

ANVIO VR Denizli launches with two large-scale free-roam arenas and a strong vision for national expansion.

Anvio stood out to me because the games are excellent and offer customizable map options. In addition, the initial setup cost and technical support make the system flawless.” — Fatih Cifctibasi, owner of ANVIO VR Denizli

DENIZLI, TURKEY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANVIO has strengthened its presence in Europe and Asia with the launch of its first Turkish franchise in Denizli. Located at Yunusemre, Süleyman Demirel Cd. no:8/A, ANVIO VR Denizli stands among the largest ANVIO venues globally, featuring 900 m² of space across two floors. Each floor includes a 200 m² free-roam arena, offering large-scale virtual environments ideal for groups and corporate events.The project is developed by Fatih Cifctibasi, an industry professional with 10 years of experience operating haunted houses and escape-room attractions. His deep understanding of interactive group entertainment played a key role in bringing ANVIO to Denizli.Cifctibasi shared his perspective on the future of the industry:“I have been working in the entertainment industry for about 10 years. I operate haunted houses and escape-room-type games in different cities. Interactive group experiences are in high demand among customers. Recently, I realized that the best future-focused investment is in VR. Free-roam VR will become the entertainment format of the future. A haunted house or escape room is limited by the physical space, but free-roam VR is limitless. At this point, Anvio stood out to me because the games are excellent and offer customizable map options. In addition, the initial setup cost and technical support make the system flawless. With all these advantages, I see Anvio franchise as a strong growth opportunity in Turkey, both in different cities and through multiple branches.”ANVIO VR Denizli is positioned to become a flagship VR destination in Turkey, reflecting both the growing demand for high-quality immersive entertainment and ANVIO’s intention to expand throughout the region.

