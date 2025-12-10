Drug Discovery Market Set to Reach $217.01 Billion by 2029

Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

In recent times, there has been a swift enlargement in the size of the drug discovery market. The projected growth indicates that it will escalate from $110.26 billion in 2024 to $124.11 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This robust growth in the past can be credited to developments in genomics and proteomics, an increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, and the advent of biopharmaceuticals.

The market size of drug discovery is predicted to surge in the coming years, reaching $217.01 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. Factors contributing to this growth within the forecasted period consist of the adoption of precision medicine, focus on rare illnesses, and the expansion of personalized therapies. Expectant trends within the forecast period are the collaborations in drug discovery models, increased focus on rare illnesses and orphan drugs, incorporation of multi-omics data, swift adaptation of organoids and 3D cell culture models, along with advancements in virtual screening.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Drug Discovery Market?

The expansion of the drug discovery market is expected to be fueled by an increase in healthcare spending. Globally, a considerable portion of a country's GDP is allocated to healthcare costs, including hospital care, services provided by physicians and clinicians, other professional services, dental services, other health, residential, and personal care, home healthcare, facilities for nursing care, continuing care retirement communities, prescription drugs, and more. A substantial portion of these expenses is attributed to drug discovery, which is essential for treating diseases and prolonging life. The demand for new drugs to treat emerging diseases continues to grow. For example, in October 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an American federal agency, reported that national health expenditure increased by 4.1% to $4.5 trillion in 2022, or $13,493 per person. Over the period from 2023 to 2032, the average national health expenditure growth (5.6%) is predicted to outpace the average GDP growth (4.3%), leading to a rise in the healthcare spending share of GDP from 17.3 percent in 2022 to 19.7 percent in 2032. Hence, the growth of the drug discovery market is being propelled by the increase in healthcare expenditures.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Drug Discovery Market?

Major players in the Drug Discovery include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• WuXi AppTec Group

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Evotec SE

• Eurofins Scientific SE

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Drug Discovery Market In The Future?

The progression of technology represents a significant trend within the drug discovery market. Businesses operating within this sphere are innovating through the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and imaging technology to expedite the drug discovery process. Imaging technology in particular allows for the visualization, characterization, and quantification of non-invasive biological activities that happen within organisms due to medication. These techniques, leveraging the power of either probes or the tissue itself, are integral to disease understanding and the development of new treatments. For instance, in May 2023, Google Cloud introduced two AI-enabled tools, the Target and Lead Identification Suite and the Multiomics Suite. These tools aim to help pharmaceutical and biotech firms speed up drug discovery and increase the precision of medicine. The Target and Lead Identification Suite assists in understanding the function of proteins and amino acids, whereas the Multiomics Suite enhances the discovery and interpretation of genomic data, assisting in the creation of precision treatments.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Drug Discovery Market

The drug discovery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

2) By Process: Target Selection, Target Validation, Hit-To-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Candidate Validation

3) By Technology: High Throughput Screening, Spectroscopy, Combinatorial Chemistry, Biochips, Pharmacogenomics And Pharmacogenetics, Bioinformatics, Metabolomics, Nanotechnology, Other Technologies

4) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious And Immune System Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Disease, Other Therapeutic Areas

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Small Molecule: Synthetic Small Molecules, Natural Small Molecules, Targeted Small Molecule Drugs

2) By Large Molecule: Monoclonal Antibodies, Proteins And Peptides, Nucleic Acid-Based Therapies

Global Drug Discovery Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the drug discovery market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will have the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The drug discovery market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

