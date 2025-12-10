Luxury Furniture Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The luxury furniture market has been showing steady progress in recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences and evolving lifestyle trends. With a heightened focus on sophistication and quality in home environments, this sector is on track for considerable growth. Below, we explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, major players, and regional outlook.

Luxury Furniture Market Size and Growth Outlook
The luxury furniture sector is projected to expand from $25.55 billion in 2024 to $26.89 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This upward trend reflects influences such as rising economic prosperity, changing architectural and interior design styles, growth in high-end real estate, and the impact of cultural trends along with celebrity and influencer endorsements.

Download a free sample of the luxury furniture market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12475&type=smp

Looking beyond 2025, the market is expected to grow substantially, reaching approximately $34.52 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.5%. Key drivers during this forecast period include the rise of luxury e-commerce platforms, increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products, wealth redistribution worldwide, and a stronger emphasis on wellness and comfort in furniture design. The sector is also anticipated to undergo notable transformations with digital design innovations, collaborations with contemporary artists, enhanced supply chain transparency, more inclusive and diverse offerings, and the growing use of virtual and augmented reality for shopping experiences.

What Defines Luxury Furniture
Luxury furniture is distinguished by its use of premium, rare materials combined with expert craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Such pieces are designed to evoke a sense of openness and provide an impression of lavish living, elevating both the look and feel of home interiors.

View the full luxury furniture market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-furniture-global-market-report

Primary Factors Catalyzing Luxury Furniture Market Expansion
One of the main forces behind the luxury furniture market’s growth is the rising trend of home renovations. These renovations, which often involve extensive upgrades to living spaces, typically incorporate luxury furniture to boost elegance, sophistication, and style. For example, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies reported in January 2023 that spending on remodeling and repairs for owner-occupied homes in the US is expected to reach $485 billion in 2023, marking a 2.6% increase over the previous year. This surge in home improvement projects strongly supports the expanding demand for upscale furniture pieces.

Regional Overview of the Global Luxury Furniture Market
In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the luxury furniture market and is forecast to maintain its rapid growth trajectory in the years ahead. The market assessment also covers other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Luxury Furniture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-and-home-furnishings-stores-global-market-report

Furniture Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-global-market-report

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Luxury Furniture Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis Through 2029

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Reach $15.46 Billion by 2029 with 1.8% CAGR
Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029
Industrial Mold Global Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth
View All Stories From This Author