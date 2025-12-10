Luxury Furniture Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Luxury Furniture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The luxury furniture market has been showing steady progress in recent years, driven by shifting consumer preferences and evolving lifestyle trends. With a heightened focus on sophistication and quality in home environments, this sector is on track for considerable growth. Below, we explore the market’s current size, key growth factors, major players, and regional outlook.

Luxury Furniture Market Size and Growth Outlook

The luxury furniture sector is projected to expand from $25.55 billion in 2024 to $26.89 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This upward trend reflects influences such as rising economic prosperity, changing architectural and interior design styles, growth in high-end real estate, and the impact of cultural trends along with celebrity and influencer endorsements.

Looking beyond 2025, the market is expected to grow substantially, reaching approximately $34.52 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.5%. Key drivers during this forecast period include the rise of luxury e-commerce platforms, increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products, wealth redistribution worldwide, and a stronger emphasis on wellness and comfort in furniture design. The sector is also anticipated to undergo notable transformations with digital design innovations, collaborations with contemporary artists, enhanced supply chain transparency, more inclusive and diverse offerings, and the growing use of virtual and augmented reality for shopping experiences.

What Defines Luxury Furniture

Luxury furniture is distinguished by its use of premium, rare materials combined with expert craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Such pieces are designed to evoke a sense of openness and provide an impression of lavish living, elevating both the look and feel of home interiors.

Primary Factors Catalyzing Luxury Furniture Market Expansion

One of the main forces behind the luxury furniture market’s growth is the rising trend of home renovations. These renovations, which often involve extensive upgrades to living spaces, typically incorporate luxury furniture to boost elegance, sophistication, and style. For example, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies reported in January 2023 that spending on remodeling and repairs for owner-occupied homes in the US is expected to reach $485 billion in 2023, marking a 2.6% increase over the previous year. This surge in home improvement projects strongly supports the expanding demand for upscale furniture pieces.

Regional Overview of the Global Luxury Furniture Market

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the luxury furniture market and is forecast to maintain its rapid growth trajectory in the years ahead. The market assessment also covers other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

