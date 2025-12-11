Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and 8billionideas partner to empower every student to think boldly

David Harkin, CEO and Founder, 8billionideas - 1 million young minds supported 8billionideas signs new deal with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

8billionideas partners with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi to embed its Critical Curriculum across FS1–Year 13, equipping 2,000+ students with future-ready skills

These programmes perfectly complement our British curriculum and values-based ethos, ensuring that learning remains relevant, hands-on, and inspiring for all ages.” — Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8billionideas today announces a landmark partnership with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s leading Premium Plus schools, integrating its award-winning Critical Curriculum across all year groups from FS1 to Year 13. The collaboration aims to equip more than 2,000 students with the skills, creativity, and confidence needed to thrive beyond the classroom.This whole-school integration embeds eight key pillars of future-focused learning – entrepreneurship, careers literacy, wellbeing, leadership, performance, financial literacy, sustainability, and technology – ensuring students develop both the mindset and skillset for success in an ever-evolving world.Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said: “Cranleigh Abu Dhabi has always sought to blend academic excellence with real-world learning. Our partnership with 8billionideas enables us to go further by helping every student build resilience, creativity, and purpose. These programmes perfectly complement our British curriculum and values-based ethos, ensuring that learning remains relevant, hands-on, and inspiring for all ages.”The partnership launched this academic year with two of 8billionideas’ most popular signature programmes:• Business Code Red, where students take on the role of consultants to revive a struggling company through innovation and teamwork.• The Internship and Work Experience Programme, offering Year 12 students hands-on exposure to workplaces and future career pathways.These experiences combine live, in-class workshops with an on-demand library of interactive lessons, allowing students to explore, reflect, and create at their own pace.David Harkin, CEO and Founder of 8billionideas, added: “Cranleigh Abu Dhabi represents the very best of forward-thinking education. It embodies how schools can prepare students not just for exams, but for life. Together, we’re giving every young person the opportunity to discover their potential and turn ideas into action.”As a regional reference school, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi will serve as a model of excellence for other institutions across the UAE and wider region. The school will host regular innovation showcases and collaborative events to demonstrate the real-world impact of future-focused learning in action.This partnership marks another milestone in 8billionideas’ mission to make future-ready education accessible to every learner through blended delivery, scalable programmes, and long-term school partnerships.“At its heart, this is about empowering young people,” Harkin continued. “By developing creativity, confidence, and leadership from the earliest years, we’re helping students build the futures they deserve – and the world needs.”For more information about 8billionideas and its partnerships with schools across the world, visit www.8billionideas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.