Data Maturity Index: New report finds AI use is soaring, but data leaders point to stagnation in data literacy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carruthers and Jackson, one of the leading global data consultancies and part of the Praesto Group, has today released their latest Data Maturity Index.

The 2025/26 Data Maturity Index found that most organisations exist in something of a mid‑maturity data plateau, characterised by pockets of progress alongside worrying areas of stagnation.

The annual poll of over a hundred global data leaders highlighted the proliferation of AI tools. 40% said that AI is now being used by a high number of employees, either across their whole organisation or in certain departments (up from 21% in 2024). For the first time, no respondents said that AI is not being used at all.

However, despite this increase in AI use and dependency, there is no progress being made in bridging the gap on data literacy. 58% of data leaders reported that most of their employees are not data literate, and a further 3% said almost no employees are data literate in their organisation.

When asked about the obstacles to achieving better data literacy, the most cited topics were a perceived lack of leadership buy-in, a lack of time and resources, deep-rooted cultural resistance, and poor access to appropriate training.

Caroline Carruthers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Carruthers and Jackson said: “There is an urgent need to invest in people to unlock the true potential and value of data and these AI tools. Organisations appear to be embracing tools and technology to help leverage the power of data but unlocking the transformational potential needs to be considered through a more human lens.”

In other report findings, 28% of responding organisations said they still have no data strategy.

There was also a clear trend towards more of a department-specific approach to data governance and frameworks, with 42% of data leaders saying they have adopted multiple different approaches across their organisation.

36% said there is still little or no data governance framework in their organisation. Though the marginal year-on-year decrease (39% in 2024, 41% in 2023) points towards greater maturity, there remains a large proportion of organisations operating without a framework.

Caroline Carruthers added, “Organisations like this could soon find themselves stuck in something of a data ‘black hole’ in which they are unable to maximise the potential of their data while being exposed to significant risks. As we see a continued trend for organisations having multiple governance approaches and frameworks, it may make it even more difficult to develop and maintain a cross-business strategy and navigate out of this sticky situation.”

“This will become even more stark as we enter the ‘second coming’ of data. Whereas major discussions about organisational approaches to data were once shaped by GDPR, now we’re seeing strategic conversations that are less about ‘how to be compliant’, rather, they are centred around more purpose-driven topics. Where do we want to go with our data? Why? For whom? And to what end?”

“Organisations that want to convert AI into value must stabilise their data foundations: fix quality and integration gaps, make governance practical and lightweight, and invest in role‑specific literacy and operating models that embed analytics into decision workflows. Without those steps, organisations will continue to live on the mid-maturity plateau, if not slip backwards.”

Notes to editors

About the Data Maturity Index

Based on the four sections of the Carruthers and Jackson Data Maturity Model – Purpose, People, Method and Tools - the Data Maturity Index is an annual poll over one hundred data leaders to ongoing insight into how those with strategic responsibility for data perceive the true state of data maturity in their organisations. Now in its fourth year, the Index, based on responses in November 2025, measures the views of data professionals about the topics that define the current data landscape; the challenges, opportunities, and more.

About Carruthers and Jackson

Carruthers and Jackson is a global data consultancy that helps organisations harness the power of their data by creating and implementing data strategies. With a focus on developing data-driven cultures, Carruthers and Jackson works with businesses to unlock the full potential of their data assets. Their annual Summer School provides hands-on instruction for the next generation of CDOs, with over 2,500 graduates since the programme started in 2018.

