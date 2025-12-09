North West CoGTA registers significant progress in delivering MIG water and sanitation projects

The North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – CoGTA continues to register a significant progress in delivering water and sanitation projects across the province through effective implementation of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant – MIG.

Several water supply projects are at different stages of construction in different municipalities in the province while, to deal with water shortage and ensure consistent water provision to communities.

The R131 million Bulk Water Augmentation Project in Ipelegeng, Schweizer-Reneke has reached 95% completion, marking a major step in resolving long standing water challenges. This included the Refurbishment of Schweizer Reneke Water Treatment Works project to the value of R14,8 million.

In the City of Matlosana, refurbishment of critical water pump stations in Jouberton, Ellaton, Loraine, Kanana and Khuma—valued at R39.5 million—is nearing completion and will stabilise supply across the area.

Mahikeng Local Municipality continues to benefit from major water and sanitation investments, including projects in Madibe A Tau, Lonely Park, Setlopo and the Mahikeng Rural Sanitation initiative—together valued at R385 million.

In Rustenburg, the Tlhabane Bulk Internal Water Reticulation Project (R58 million) is now 96% complete. In Lethabong, the Internal Sewer Reticulation and Waste Water Treatment Works Upgrade—worth over R140 million—is at 82% completion.

MEC for Cooperative and Traditional Affairs Gaoage Molapisi maintains the MIG projects which are implemented through municipalities, demonstrates the government willingness to resolve water shortage and augment water supply to the ever-growing communities.

“These achievements reflect CoGTA’s commitment to strengthening provision of basic services such as water to improve the quality of life of our communities. The success in project implementation and monitoring done through quarterly forums, have improved our performance in implementing MIG projects” remarked MEC Molapisi.

Other projects are implemented through Operation Bulela Metsi, which was launched in the province, in collaboration with the Department of Water and Sanitation, as a water and sanitation intervention programme to ensure access to water for all households.

Among the key achievements is the R106 million Dinokana Water Supply Intervention which is currently underway in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, aimed at boosting water security for residents. In JB Marks Local Municipality, construction of the 25ML reservoir in Ikageng is progressing well and will soon supply water to several extensions including Potch Industria and Mohadin.

