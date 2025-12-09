Submit Release
Correctional Services hosts graduation ceremony for second cohort of female offenders , 10 Dec

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs and the Twinning Project, will on 10 December 2025, host a graduation ceremony of the second cohort of female offenders.  
The ceremony underscores Correctional Services’ mission to provide evidence-based rehabilitation programmes that equip offenders with practical skills and strengthen their prospects for successful reintegration into society.  It also demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships between Correctional Services, Kaizer Chiefs, Fifa Foundation and Twinning Project in supporting transformation within the criminal justice system. 

The media is invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 10 December 2025   
Time: 10:00 AM 
Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Centre 

RSVP: media@kaizerchiefs.com 

Enquiries: 
Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell: 079 523 5794 
E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

