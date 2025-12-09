Minister Patricia de Lille convenes National Tourism Safety Forum

In a decisive effort to strengthen and coordinate tourism safety across South Africa, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille today convened the National Tourism Safety Forum in Johannesburg. This is the first sitting of the Forum under the 7th Administration, bringing together MECs, Provincial Tourism Authorities, South African Tourism, the private sector including TBCSA and SATOVITO - and a wide range of national and provincial stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Minister received a comprehensive state-of-readiness report from all provinces ahead of the festive season. A key element of the national safety plan is the deployment of Tourism Monitors. Today, 40 of the 202 Tourism Monitors allocated to the Border Management Authority were officially deployed at OR Tambo International Airport to strengthen visibility and visitor support.

“Safety is the foundation of tourism growth, and our ability to collaborate effectively determines how well we protect both visitors and the jobs that depend on them,” said Minister de Lille. Minister de Lille also confirmed that the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Maggie Sotyu, has been formally delegated to chair the National Tourism Safety Forum going forward.

“Deputy Minister Sotyu brings deep experience, including her previous tenure as Deputy Minister of Police, and her leadership will be invaluable in guiding this Forum’s work,” said Minister de Lille. With a strong background in public safety and crime prevention, Deputy Minister Sotyu will now lead the Forum’s coordination efforts across government, industry, and security structures.

“I have full confidence that under her stewardship, we will enhance coordination, strengthen response mechanisms, and build a more unified and resilient approach to tourism safety,” added Minister de Lille. Joining the forum virtually, Deputy Minster Sotyu said, “I look forward to working with this highly passionate, committed and professional group of stakeholders to rewrite the tourism safety fortunes of our country and position South Africa as a top must visit destination of choice, before any other destination”.

Minister de Lille also called on communities across the country to work with government and the private sector to ensure that South Africa maintains its global appeal and remains a destination where visitors feel safe, welcomed, and supported.

