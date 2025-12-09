ANVIO Expands in Latin America With First Mexico City Partner Location

Free-roam VR Arena Powered by ANVIO – Mexico, Omnia VR

Omnia VR introduces ANVIO’s free-roam arena to Mexico City, enhancing the country’s immersive entertainment landscape.

Our expectations for the future are ambitious: to keep expanding, to introduce more people to free-roam VR, and to position Mexico as a reference point for immersive technology in Latin America” — Roman Peralta, founder of Omnia VR

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continued international expansion in 2025, ANVIO has entered Mexico with the launch of its first partner location in Mexico City. Entrepreneur Roman Peralta opened Omnia VR, one of the most technologically advanced VR entertainment centers in the country, bringing premium-quality immersive experiences to a rapidly growing Latin American market.At the core of Omnia VR is the ANVIO arena — a 5×5 meter free-roam play zone designed for up to four players. The arena offers ANVIO’s exclusive library of next-generation multiplayer VR experiences, delivering high-fidelity gameplay that transports visitors into interactive virtual environments.Beyond the ANVIO system, Omnia VR provides a complete entertainment ecosystem, including: 9D VR simulators; KAT Walk omnidirectional treadmills;Individual VR booths; Premium content from ANVIO, SpringboardVR, and SynthesisVR.Omnia VR is also an official member of the VR/AR Association (VRARA) and IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions), reinforcing its commitment to quality and international standards.Located in Insurgentes Mixcoac (Av. Insurgentes Sur 1391), Omnia VR serves as a fully immersive, multifunctional venue. It hosts not only birthday parties and celebrations but also team-building events, corporate activations, product launches, and conferences — all powered by cutting-edge VR technology.Roman Peralta, founder of Omnia VR, shared his vision:“I decided to start a VR business because I have always believed that technology has the power to transform how people connect, learn, and experience the world. When I discovered Anvio, it immediately stood out from everything else in the market: its games are truly immersive, beautifully crafted, and capable of transporting players into another reality in a way no other platform achieves. After more than 30 years leading large-scale IT and digital transformation projects, I wanted to build something of my own — an innovative entertainment and training space where people in Mexico could live extraordinary experiences. Omnia VR is the result of that vision. We launched this project as a family initiative, with the goal of creating a place that inspires, excites, and brings people together. Our expectations for the future are ambitious: to keep expanding, to introduce more people to free-roam VR, and to position Mexico as a reference point for immersive technology in Latin America.”ANVIO’s introduction into Mexico marks a significant step in the company’s Latin American growth strategy, setting the foundation for future expansion across the region.

