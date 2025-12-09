Rising use of salicylic acid in personal care, especially in skin-care formulations, is accelerating growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global salicylic acid market is witnessing steady expansion, propelled by rising demand across the preserved food & beverage sector and increasing consumption of personal care products. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $431.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $886.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2030.While Asia-Pacific dominated the market with over one-third share in 2020, the region is expected to retain its leadership and register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% through 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/409 Key Market Drivers & Opportunities- Growing demand for preserved foods and beverages continues to boost market uptake.- Rising use of salicylic acid in personal care, especially in skin-care formulations, is accelerating growth.- Expansion of pharmaceutical applications and increased consumption of aspirin offer lucrative market opportunities.However, growing consumer awareness of potential side effects is expected to restrain market growth to some extent.Segmental Highlights:- Pharmaceuticals accounted for over 75% of the total market share in 2020 and will maintain dominance through 2030.- The skin care segment is poised for rapid expansion, registering the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.Key Market Players:-Major companies profiled include:- Alfa Aesar, J.M. Loveridge Limited, Avonchem Limited, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novacyl, Solvay, Merck KGaA, Wego Chemical Group, and Reagents.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/salicylic-acid-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

