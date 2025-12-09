180 Water Redefines Luxury Urban Living in the Heart of New York City

180 Water is a luxury residential property located in the heart of New York City’s Financial District.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 180 Water , a premier residential community in Lower Manhattan, continues to set the standard for modern city living with its unparalleled amenities, sophisticated design, and prime location. The property combines contemporary architecture with thoughtfully curated spaces, providing residents with a seamless balance of comfort and style in one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods.Offering an array of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, 180 Water is designed for those who value both convenience and elegance. Each residence features open layouts, high-end finishes, and expansive windows that flood interiors with natural light. Residents enjoy exclusive access to world-class amenities, including a rooftop pool with panoramic skyline views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a residents’ lounge, and 24-hour concierge service—enhancing every aspect of urban life.Perfectly situated in the Financial District, 180 Water offers immediate access to fine dining, cultural landmarks, and major transportation hubs, making it an ideal destination for professionals and families alike. The building embodies the spirit of downtown living—dynamic, sophisticated, and effortlessly connected.For more information or to learn more about luxury apartment living in Lower Manhattan, please contact their leasing office at 406-201-7955.About 180 Water: 180 Water is a luxury residential property located in the heart of New York City’s Financial District. Known for its modern architecture, refined interiors, and best-in-class amenities, 180 Water provides an elevated living experience tailored to urban lifestyles. The property offers residents the perfect blend of convenience, design, and sophistication—redefining what it means to live in downtown Manhattan.Company name: 180 WaterCity: HelenaState: MT

