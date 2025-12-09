ANVIO Enters Africa: First Free-Roam VR Franchise Opens in Cape Town

Anvio VR, Cape Town, South Africa

ANVIO launches its first African location in Cape Town, combining immersive VR entertainment with food and events

When we looked at Cape Town’s entertainment scene, we saw an opportunity to create something truly unique – a place where food, fun, and fitness come together under one roof” — Trevor Pillay, owner of ANVIO VR Cape Town

CAPE TOWN , SOUTH AFRICA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, ANVIO continued its global expansion with the opening of its first African franchise in Cape Town, marking a new milestone in the company’s international growth strategy. The launch reinforces ANVIO’s commitment to bringing world-class free-roam VR experiences to new markets while partnering with innovative local entrepreneurs.The new ANVIO Cape Town location features a 50 m² free-roam VR arena where visitors can enjoy exclusive multiplayer experiences from ANVIO’s next-generation content library. Guests can fully immerse themselves in dynamic virtual worlds designed for groups, families, and corporate teams.A key highlight of the Cape Town venue is its strategic integration of food and entertainment. The VR centre partners with the popular RocoMamas Restaurant, located next door at 95 Main Road, Rondebosch, Riverside Mall. This synergy creates a seamless entertainment ecosystem where customers can combine immersive gaming with high-quality dining – ideal for birthdays, family activities, and group celebrations.The club actively engages its audience through creative marketing initiatives, online giveaways, themed events, and small VR tournaments tailored for team-building activities.Trevor Pillay, owner of ANVIO VR Cape Town, explains the vision behind the launch:“When we looked at Cape Town’s entertainment scene, we saw an opportunity to create something truly unique – a place where food, fun, and fitness come together under one roof. That’s why we chose to open the Virtual Reality Park right next to RocoMamas Rondebosch. We chose to launch this VR park with our partner ANVIO VR and plan to scale as the business grows with multiple partners. Our vision was simple: build a location-based entertainment centre (LBE) that offers a one-stop destination. Guests can enjoy a great meal, dive into immersive full-body VR adventures, and even get a workout while gaming — all without leaving the venue.Virtual reality isn’t just about headsets; it’s about movement, teamwork, and shared experiences. By combining the VR experience centre with RocoMamas, we’ve created a space where families, friends, and colleagues can celebrate birthdays, host team-building events, or simply enjoy a night out that’s both social and active.”With its debut in Africa, ANVIO strengthens its global footprint and opens the door to further expansion across the continent.

Anvio VR Is Now in Africa – First Location Launches in Cape Town

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.