Mangrove Garden by Lorene Faure and Kenny Kinugasa Tsui Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected competition in the field of interior design, has announced that Mangrove Garden by Lorene Faure and Kenny Kinugasa Tsui has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the winning project within the interior design industry.Mangrove Garden showcases the importance of integrating natural elements and human-centric strategies into contemporary workplace design. By emphasizing well-being and fostering social interaction, this innovative interior space aligns with current trends and needs within the industry. The design offers practical benefits for users, such as improved collaboration and engagement, while setting new benchmarks for sustainable and forward-thinking office environments.The award-winning design features a central hub on each level, inspired by the concept of a mangrove garden. Tropical flora and structures reminiscent of mangrove trees create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, anchoring unique seating arrangements that promote teamwork and communication. Interactive local art installations enhance creativity and cultural resonance, while bespoke lighting and a carefully curated color palette contribute to an immersive and cohesive workspace.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Lorene Faure and Kenny Kinugasa Tsui's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of workplace design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creating spaces that positively impact users and the industry as a whole.Mangrove Garden was designed by Design Directors Lorène Faure and Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui, with Project Leads Joy Lucas and Florence Chardonnal, Senior Project Lead Jamie Yue, Architectural Designers Beatrice Andres and Jonathan Mok, and Interior Designer Justine Wu.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Lorene Faure and Kenny Kinugasa TsuiLorÃ¨ne Faure and Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui are French and UK architects who founded Bean Buro in 2014. As life partners and creative collaborators, they lead a passionate, international team of designers to create humanistic, refined, and fresh aesthetics for hospitality-driven projects. Based in Hong Kong, their studio works on a global scale, delivering innovative and culturally relevant designs.About Bean BuroBean Buro is a cross-cultural architecture and interior design studio founded by Lorène Faure and Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui. The studio's name, 'Bean,' represents the exchange of architectural narratives between their international team of designers and network of specialists. With a focus on creating humanistic, refined, and fresh aesthetics for hospitality-driven projects, Bean Buro is based in Hong Kong and works on a global scale.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, originality, and a profound understanding of the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category criteria, which include innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating pioneering projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncompetition.com

