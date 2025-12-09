North West Agriculture unveils increased efforts to revive goat farming

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) has stepped up efforts to transform goat farming in the province, launching the Provincial Goat Improvement and Beneficiation Programme at Koedsberg Farm on Friday, 05 December 2025.

The initiative, rolled out in collaboration with Aphamo Goat Aggregator and key partners, aims to improve goat genetics, strengthen production systems, and create value-adding opportunities for emerging and smallholder farmers in the province.

“This programme is truly a game-changer for the goat sector,” said Mr. Andrew Aphane, who will play a critical role as the Goat Aggregator. “We are extremely excited to partner with DARD and work alongside reputable institutions like the Agricultural Research Council and North-West University. Together, we will improve breeding, increase productivity, support value addition, and strengthen the livelihoods of many farmers, while positioning the North West Province as a leading player in the goat industry,” expressed Aphane.

Emerging farmer Realeboga Mangwegape is among the first batch of beneficiaries who will receive goats to improve his herd. “I am delighted to be part of the first group that will receive goats. This support will help me improve my herd, and I am looking forward to the training and mentorship that will guide me to grow my farm into a sustainable business,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, highlighted the programme’s transformative role in reshaping the goat farming sector and boosting rural livelihoods.

“Our responsibility as the Department is to change the status quo in goat farming, formalise the sector, and increase its commercial value. Goats thrive in our environment and offer strong market opportunities. This programme will ensure that goat farmers in the province not only participate but lead in the agricultural economy, positioning the North West Province as a benchmark for goat farming excellence,” said MEC Sambatha.

The North-West University and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) will provide technical expertise, research support, and scientific guidance throughout the programme. Their involvement will ensure that breeding practices, herd management, and production techniques are informed by the latest research, helping farmers adopt modern, sustainable, and commercially viable goat farming methods.

Through this scientific backing and strong market linkages, the programme will provide farmers with improved breeding stock, technical training, advisory services, and access to aggregation platforms. By enhancing goat production and supporting value chains, the initiative is set to increase farmer incomes, create employment opportunities, and position the North West livestock sector as a key driver of rural economic development.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

