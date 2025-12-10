Global Herbal Supplements Market to Reach $69.59 Billion at a Steady 6.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Herbal Supplements Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a significant increase in the size of the herbal supplements market. It is anticipated that it will expand from a value of $49.71 billion in 2024 to a value of $53.25 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include increased consumer knowledge, a shift toward preventative healthcare, a rise in health issues related to lifestyle, and initiatives and regulations implemented by the government.

The size of the market for herbal supplements is earmarked for robust expansion in the coming years. The projected growth positions the market at a worth of ""$69.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this projected boom within the forecast period include the ongoing dissemination of consumer information, growing elderly population, trends towards global wellness, tailored and custom sought products, market evolutions and expanded product options. Key advancements during the forecast period are expected to be environment-friendly packaging options, influences from traditional and cultural norms, corporate collaborations and partnerships, in conjunction with surging demands for personalized nutrition.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Herbal Supplements Market Landscape?

The surge in health-aware consumers notably contributes to the expansion of the herbal supplements market. These supplements, which provide several health advantages and are devoid of chemicals, are utilized to enhance diets and treat common health problems. The International Food Information Council's (IFIC) food and health survey of 2022 indicates that Americans are keen to improve their health consciousness; 52% of them have adhered to a diet or eating regimen in the past year, a substantial rise from the prior years (39% in 2021). Consequently, the growing faction of health-aware individuals is anticipated to accelerate the development of the herbal supplements market in the coming period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Herbal Supplements Market?

Major players in the Herbal Supplements include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Glanbia plc

• Herbalife Nutrition International of America Inc.

• NBTY Inc.

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Blackmores Limited

• Swanson Health Products

• Weleda AG

• Now Health Group

• Nutraceutical International Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Herbal Supplements Industry?

Firms engaged in the herbal supplement sector are escalating their funding for research and development, which is having a positive impact on the market. For instance, in February 2022, Amway, an American company specializing in health, beauty and home care products, teamed up with IIT Bombay, an Indian technology institute, to expedite its botanical, nutraceutical, and herbal supplement research. Through this partnership, a joint team of Amway's in-house researchers and IIT Bombay aims to drive innovation across various sectors and enhance the nutritional and herbal product and ingredient offerings of Amway.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Herbal Supplements Market

The herbal supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder And Granules, Soft Gels

2) By Sources: Leaves, Fruits, Roots, Vegetables, Barks

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care

4) By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

Subsegments:

1) By Tablets: Compressed Herbal Tablets, Coated Herbal Tablets

2) By Capsules: Hard-Shell Capsules, Soft-Shell Capsules

3) By Liquid: Herbal Extracts, Herbal Tinctures

4) By Powder And Granules: Herbal Powders, Granulated Herbal Supplements

5) By Soft Gels: Herbal Soft Gel Capsules, Gelatin-Based Herbal Soft Gels

Herbal Supplements Market Regional Insights

Projected to be the dominant region in the herbal supplement market in 2024, North America will be followed by Asia-Pacific which is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the anticipated period. The report on the herbal supplements market encompasses regions as diverse as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

