Gummy Vitamins Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $11.82 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gummy Vitamins Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for gummy vitamins has experienced robust growth recently. The market value is projected to rise from $7.84 billion in 2024 to $8.55 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The significant growth in the previous years has been influenced by the rise in malnourished populations, heightened awareness about health, expansion in dietary supplements, and potent economic development in evolving markets.

Strong expansion is forecasted for the gummy vitamins market in the coming years, with an expected growth to $11.82 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The anticipations of growth for the aforementioned timespan can be linked to a surge in the elderly population, rising numbers of vegans, an increased incidence of dysphagia and the proliferation of digital media marketing and social media influence. Key developing trends forecasted for this period involve a concentration on product advancements, the introduction of flavored gummy vitamins, the creation of plant-based gummies, the advent of 3D-printed gummy vitamins and an increase in partnerships and collaborations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Gummy Vitamins Market?

The surge in the number of individuals adopting veganism is predicted to fuel the expansion of the gummy vitamins market. Veganism is a lifestyle whose adherents choose not to consume animal products and frequently avoid using goods or by-products derived from animals. The growth in the vegan populace opens up opportunities for gummy vitamin producers to adapt their offer to this rising customer category's preferences and values. For example, the Plant Based Foods Association, based in the United States, reported a 6.6% sales increase in plant-based foods in 2022, up from the 5.9% growth seen in 2021. Hence, the swell in the vegan population is likely to boost the demand leading to the expansion of the gummy vitamins market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Gummy Vitamins Market?

Major players in the Gummy Vitamins include:

• Church & Dwight Co Inc

• Unilever PLC

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Sirio Pharma Co.

• Hero Nutritionals Llc

• Herbaland Naturals Inc

• Nature's Way Products, Llc

• Zanon Lifesciences Private Limited

• India Private Label Supplements

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Gummy Vitamins Market?

Leading businesses in the gummy vitamins market are concentrating on developing a unique gummy line, presenting customers with a tasty and healthier option for snacking. The gummy line entails Swol Bears, which are created using a distinctive combination of vitamin D, delivering a daily dose of key nutrients in each pack. For instance, Koios Beverage Corporation, a firm based in Canada that sells special foods and wellbeing items, introduced a new gummy line in May 2023 incorporating Swol Bears. Made from natural ingredients with just 1g of sugar per pack, Swol Bears are an excellent choice for those wishing to enjoy candies without compromising their health and wellness goals.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Gummy Vitamins Market Growth

The gummy vitamins market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Vitamin, Multi Vitamin, Probiotics

2) By Source: Plant, Animal

3) By End User: Adult, Children

4) By Sales Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales Channel, Other Sales Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Single Vitamin: Vitamin C Gummies, Vitamin D Gummies, Vitamin B12 Gummies

2) By Multi-Vitamin: Adult Multi-Vitamin Gummies, Children's Multi-Vitamin Gummies, Women's And Men's Specific Multi-Vitamin Gummies

3) By Probiotics: Probiotic Gummies For Digestive Health, Immune Support Probiotic Gummies, Probiotic Gummies For Women's Health

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gummy Vitamins Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for gummy vitamins. Anticipations point to the Asia-Pacific region as the quickest growing market in the projected timeline. The market report for gummy vitamins comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

