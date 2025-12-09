Izakaya 9am 5pm by Tim Jen and Min Chen Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Izakaya 9am 5pm

Innovative Tainan Restaurant Interior Recognized for Excellence in International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Izakaya 9am 5pm by Tim Jen and Min Chen as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the project within the interior design industry.The award-winning interior of Izakaya 9am 5pm showcases the importance of context-sensitive design, seamlessly integrating local cultural characteristics into a functional and aesthetically striking space. This approach resonates with the growing trend of creating unique, culturally relevant experiences in the hospitality industry, offering valuable insights for designers, restaurateurs, and patrons alike.Izakaya 9am 5pm stands out for its masterful use of raw, time-evolving materials such as copper sheets, concrete, and natural wood veneer. The handcrafted concrete bar counter, chiseled by the owner, forms the core of the space, symbolizing the deep connection between people, space, and Tainan's rich history. The interior's contrasting colors, accentuated by gold brass accents, create a harmonious and visually striking environment that balances historical elements with modern materials.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and vision of Tim Jen and Min Chen, as well as the entire team at squaremeter Design Studio. It reinforces their commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design while remaining grounded in the cultural context and user experience. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that continue to innovate and elevate the interior design industry standards.Izakaya 9am 5pm was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Tim Jen and Min Chen, the founders of squaremeter Design Studio, who led the conceptual development and on-site execution of this remarkable project.Interested parties may learn more about Izakaya 9am 5pm and its designers through the following channels:About Tim Jen and Min ChenTim Jen and Min Chen are the founders of squaremeter Design Studio, a Taiwan-based interior design firm specializing in the integrated planning and execution of commercial and residential spaces. With a focus on incorporating local cultural context and spatial functionality, they develop site-specific commercial environments and offer highly customized solutions for residential interiors.About squaremeter Design Studiosquaremeter Design Studio is an interior design firm founded by Tim Jen and Min Chen. The studio's name, derived from the smallest unit in space planning and the founders' initials, reflects their commitment to meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to every project. Through strategic spatial thinking, material research, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, squaremeter Design Studio creates spaces that prioritize user experience and engage in the dialogue between built environments and societal change.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria and judged by an expert panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of design achievement in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting outstanding design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award category, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their design excellence and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://interiordesignawards.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.