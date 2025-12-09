Scarlet by Masoud Najafi Amirkiasar Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Scarlet

Masoud Najafi Amirkiasar's Innovative Scarlet Sanitary Pads Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Masoud Najafi Amirkiasar 's exceptional work, "Scarlet," as a Silver Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Scarlet's innovative packaging design within the industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Scarlet's award-winning packaging design addresses current trends and needs within the sanitary pads market by offering a visually calming and emotionally supportive experience for women during their menstrual cycle. The design's soft watercolor illustrations and nature-inspired landscapes align with the product's promise of comfort and care, setting a new standard for packaging in this category.What sets Scarlet apart is its unique combination of aesthetic appeal and functionality. The packaging features a poetic visual language that conveys a sense of peace and freedom, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature. This design approach not only catches the eye of consumers but also effectively communicates the product's benefits of providing relief and comfort during a challenging time.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Masoud Najafi Amirkiasar and the Scarlet team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further prioritize the emotional well-being of consumers while maintaining high standards of functionality and visual appeal.Team MembersDesigner and Illustrator: Masoud NajafiInterested parties may learn more at:About ScarletScarlet is a newcomer in Iran's sanitary pad market and is part of Pak Pars Parand Holding, a leading manufacturer of cellulose-based products. Scarlet's mission extends beyond just functionality. The brand is committed to providing premium sanitary pads made from high quality materials to ensure maximum comfort, reliability, and skin-friendliness. Every detail of the product has been carefully designed to support women during their menstrual cycle.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, safety, and originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a testament to a designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries. Now in its 17th year, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and drive forward the principles of good design for the betterment of the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldpackagingawards.com

