Planned LNG Market Expands with 9.9% CAGR | Industrial Sector Leads Consumption

Planned LNG Market Surges as Asia-Pacific Drives LNG Demand 🌏 | North America Shows Strong Future Growth

The planned LNG market will reach $58.9B by 2030, driven by rising Asia-Pacific LNG demand, growing liquefaction capacity, and strong industrial use. 🚢🔥” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the planned LNG market size was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. Planned LNG refers to LNG terminal infrastructure incorporating both liquefaction and regasification capacity, which is essential to support the expanding global demand for natural gas.The rapid developments in LNG supply chains, rising gas-fired power requirements, and the ongoing transition toward cleaner fuels are among the primary drivers boosting the planned LNG market worldwide.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2254 🌏 Asia-Pacific Leads the Global LNG DemandThe planned LNG market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapidly increasing LNG consumption across the Asia-Pacific region. Several factors contribute to this growing demand:Expanding industrializationRising populationsEnhanced gas-fired power generationEnergy security concernsTransition to cleaner fuelsCountries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan continue to accelerate LNG imports to replace coal-based energy and strengthen environmental commitments.Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia hold strong positions as leading LNG liquefaction hubs in the region, contributing significantly to the regional and global LNG supply.🇺🇸 U.S. Emerges as a Global LNG PowerhouseThe U.S. has dramatically expanded its liquefaction capacity and, in 2019, became the third-largest LNG producer in the world, surpassing Russia and Malaysia. This growth has been supported by:Increasing shale gas productionNew liquefaction facility additionsExpansion of existing LNG export terminalsStrong government support for LNG infrastructure Growing partnerships in the global gas marketThe rapid increase in U.S. LNG exports has significantly influenced global LNG trade dynamics and strengthened the country’s role in the planned LNG market.⚙️ Market Segmentation: Technology OverviewThe planned LNG market is segmented into liquefaction and regasification technologies.🔹 1. Liquefaction – Largest Segment (2019)The liquefaction segment captured the highest market share in 2019 in terms of both revenue and volume. This dominance is attributed to:The rising number of new LNG export terminal projectsSignificant expansion of existing liquefaction capacityStrong investments from leading LNG-producing countriesMajor LNG-exporting countries such as the U.S., Qatar, and Australia continue to invest heavily in liquefaction infrastructure to meet increasing global LNG demand.🔹 2. RegasificationThe regasification segment is also experiencing steady growth, supported by:Rising LNG imports in developing nationsDevelopment of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) Investments in LNG-to-power projectsRegasification capacity expansion is particularly strong in Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe.Procure This Report (284 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bba3b7f382e1cac1f6c9fed55b197cbb 🏭 Market Segmentation: End-Use Industry InsightsBased on end-use industry, the planned LNG market is categorized into:ResidentialCommercialIndustrial🏭 Industrial Sector – Largest Consumer (2019)The industrial segment dominated in 2019, both in revenue and volume, due to increased energy requirements across manufacturing, petrochemicals, cement, and heavy industries. The industrial sector is also expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.The shift from coal and oil to natural gas for cleaner industrial operations continues to support strong LNG demand.🏘️ Residential & CommercialRising urbanization, improved gas distribution networks, and increasing adoption of natural gas in heating and cooking applications are driving growth in these sectors.🌍 Regional Market AnalysisThe planned LNG market is analyzed across:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)🌏 Asia-Pacific – Market Leader (Over 40% Share in 2019)Asia-Pacific dominated the market and continues to lead global LNG consumption due to:Rapid urbanizationExpanding industrial baseGovernment initiatives to adopt cleaner fuelsMassive investments in LNG infrastructure🇺🇸 North America – Fastest Future Growth (CAGR 20%)North America is projected to register a remarkable CAGR of nearly 20% in the coming years, driven by:Increasing LNG exportsNew pipeline and terminal expansionsRising investments in liquefaction capacity🇪🇺 EuropeEurope’s focus on reducing carbon emissions, along with the need for energy diversification, is boosting LNG demand and regasification capacity development.🌍 LAMEALarge-scale LNG investments in Qatar, the UAE, and Latin America are contributing to steady growth in liquefaction and regasification projects.🧩 Key Players in the Planned LNG MarketThe major companies operating in the planned LNG market include:Royal Dutch Shell plcExxon Mobil CorporationLNG Croatia LLCEnergy Transfer LPCheniere Energy, Inc.Freeport LNGPETROBRASSempra EnergyConocoPhillips CompanyEquinor ASAKorea Gas CorporationVenture Global LNGGasumOther relevant players include:Tokyo Gas Co. LtdHitachiPetronet LNG LtdSamsung C&T CorporationCTCI Resources Engineering Inc.These companies focus on investments, terminal expansions, technology integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.🦠 Impact of COVID-19 on the Planned LNG MarketThe pandemic affected LNG demand and project timelines due to:Supply chain disruptionsDecline in industrial activityDelay in pipeline and terminal constructionVolatile natural gas pricesHowever, LNG demand has rebounded strongly post-2021, driven by energy security needs and economic recovery across Asia-Pacific and Europe.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2254 🎯 ConclusionThe planned LNG market is undergoing significant growth driven by rising global LNG demand, especially across Asia-Pacific, along with increased liquefaction and regasification capacity investments. With industrial applications leading consumption and North America emerging as a key growth region, the market is set for robust expansion through 2030.Growing energy transitions, development of LNG infrastructure, and strategic investments by leading players will continue to shape the future of the planned LNG industry.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Planned LNG MarketBunker Fuel MarketLNG Carrier MarketLNG Engine MarketFloating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) MarketFloating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) MarketBio-LNG MarketLNG Bunkering MarketFRP Vessels MarketMarine Bunker Oil MarketSingapore Bunker Fuel MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.