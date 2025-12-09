AMEX Healthcare Strengthens Global Humanitarian Medical Supply Chain in Partnership with Rhino Rescue

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMEX Healthcare GmbH, a Vienna-based company specializing in medical and public health solutions for nonprofit and humanitarian programs, is expanding its global impact through a strategic partnership with Rhino Rescue. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, AMEX Healthcare supports international aid organizations, government agencies, and development partners with reliable, compliant, and sustainable healthcare solutions.

With a multinational team representing over 20 countries across five continents, AMEX Healthcare combines deep experience in business, pharmacy, medicine, research, supply chain management, and logistics. This global expertise enables the company to respond quickly to evolving needs and ensure transparent and efficient project delivery worldwide. In addition to its headquarters, AMEX Healthcare operates regional offices in Nairobi, Kenya, and Yucatán, Mexico, strengthening its ability to support field operations and regional public health initiatives.

Why Rhino Rescue

Rhino Rescue serves as a key partner within AMEX Healthcare’s humanitarian supply chain. Rhino Rescue meets all major regulatory and quality requirements for international aid projects, including medical device registrations, ISO 13485 certification, and complete testing and traceability documentation. Its mature, multi-category supply chain—ranging from first aid kits to tactical medical and emergency response equipment—allows flexible configuration of solutions across various budgets and technical needs.

AMEX & Rhino Rescue have fulfillment capabilities, supported by multi-warehouse inventory, NGO-ready packaging, and extensive experience delivering to high-risk and hard-to-reach regions.

Together, AMEX Healthcare and Rhino Rescue are committed to strengthening humanitarian response systems worldwide—delivering faster, more resilient, and more professional medical support to vulnerable communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

