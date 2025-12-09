New Local Job Board Launches to Help Northshore Employers Find Talent Faster — and at an Affordable Price

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new website, Jobs on the Northshore , has officially launched to help local businesses hire faster without the high cost of national job boards. Designed specifically for St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities, the platform offers affordable job postings, easy listings, and a streamlined way to connect local employers with qualified job seekers.Created to support the growing Northshore workforce, Jobs on the Northshore focuses on keeping hiring simple, affordable, and community-driven. Unlike large national job sites, the platform is dedicated exclusively to local positions — giving employers and job seekers a more targeted and effective experience.“Our community needed an easier and more affordable way to hire,” said the site’s founder. “Small businesses shouldn’t have to spend hundreds to post a job. Jobs on the Northshore keeps everything local, simple, and budget-friendly.”With the Northshore continuing to grow rapidly, businesses in Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville, Abita Springs, Slidell, and surrounding areas have struggled to compete against larger companies on expensive job platforms. Jobs on the Northshore gives them a competitive edge by offering affordable listings and a highly local audience.The site includes:Affordable job posting optionsCategories for all industries (skilled trades, healthcare, admin, retail, hospitality, and more)A clean mobile-friendly layoutFree visibility through ongoing local marketing and social sharingA resource blog to help employers with hiring tipsEmployers can post positions in minutes, and job seekers can browse opportunities across the Northshore area with no account required.Jobs on the Northshore is now live and accepting new listings.Visit: JobsOnTheNorthshore.com

